An eclectic mix of dark comedy, young romance, senior romance, horror and family film are the offerings this weekend for Valentine's Day moviegoers.

‘Downhill’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in a remake of the Swedish black-comedy “Force Majeure,” about how a family deals with a near disaster and how the father reacted to it — or did not react to it.

‘The Photograph’

A pair of comedic talents in Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) team up for this romantic drama that involves the loss of a parent, an investigation of the past and an unexpected romance.

‘Fantasy Island’

Maybe you remember the 1970s ABC show? This movie version has a dark side that’s really a horror twist, starring Michael Pena (“Ant-Man”) as Mr. Roarke.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Animated game-play at the movies, but it’s live-action fun featuring Jim Carrey as the bad guy and Oklahoma’s James Marsden, too.

