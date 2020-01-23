An R-rated crime adventure and a PG-13 horror tale are this week's new movies in theaters.
"The Gentlemen"
Director Guy Ritchie returns to his crime-movie roots (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”) with this ensemble including Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.
"The Turning"
A present-day update on the Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw" finds a governess (Mackenzie Davis of "Terminator: Dark Fate") caring for children (including Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things") after their parents die.