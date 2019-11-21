Let the holiday movie-going season begin with much-anticipated movies including the sequel to "Frozen" and Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers opening in theaters this Friday.
‘Frozen 2’
Disney will again rule the holiday box office with its sequel to the worldwide highest-grossing animated film in history.
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
You’ve seen the documentary; now see Tom Hanks play Mister Rogers in a story in which he charms a cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys of “The Americans) hired to write a profile of the TV host.
‘21 Bridges’
Marvel favorite Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) stays in action-movie mode with this police thriller that finds him searching for cop killers in Manhattan. As the manhunt grows into a far-reaching conspiracy, he closes all the bridges that connect to the island, and the chase is on.