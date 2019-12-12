Action-adventure, a search for justice and Santa goes bad are the themes of movies opening in theaters this weekend in Tulsa.
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan return for another adventure that will see them face new challenges.
‘Richard Jewell’
Director Clint Eastwood tells the story of the man who was first hailed as a hero who saved lives at the 1996 Olympics, then incorrectly painted as a suspect in the Atlanta bombing case. It’s Eastwood’s latest film based on true stories with aspects of both heroism and tragedy after “Sully” and “The 15:17 to Paris.”
‘Black Christmas’
A remake of the 1974 holiday horror, written and directed by women this time, puts a new spin on the tale of a sorority terrorized by a killer in a Santa suit.