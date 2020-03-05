The new Pixar animated film, Ben Affleck as basketball coach and a new Jane Austen adaptation will fill movie theater screens beginning Friday.
‘Onward’
This Disney animated movie finds a pair of elves (the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) looking for magic in the world.
‘The Way Back’
Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic whose search for redemption finds him back at his high school alma mater coaching the basketball team he starred on many years before.
‘Emma’
The latest take on dramatizing the Jane Austen novel stars Anya Taylor-Joy (of horror films “The Witch” and “Split”) as the young Emma Woodhouse, making romantic matches and looking for a love of her own.