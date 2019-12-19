"Star Wars" No. 9, the women of Fox News turning the tables on their boss, and musical "Cats" will entertain holiday audiences beginning this weekend.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
“Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams returns to lead the troops — the Jedi vs. the Sith — in the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga.
‘Bombshell’
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and a large ensemble cast team up for a drama telling the story of the women of Fox News banding together amid the toxic atmosphere of sexual harassment at the cable channel to take down Roger Ailes.
‘Cats’
The Broadway musical smash finally gets its live-action debut on movie screens with an all-star litter of stars including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and James Corden, all meowing their hearts out.