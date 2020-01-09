World War I, courtroom drama and corporate comedy are the movie genres filling movie theaters this weekend.
‘1917’Director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”) creates an old fashioned movie about World War I but with an ultra-modern twist: It has been filmed to look as if the entire movie takes place in one continuous shot.
‘Just Mercy’Michael B. Jordan plays an attorney seeking exoneration for a death-row inmate (Jamie Foxx), helped along by a colleague played by Brie Larson. Tulsa’s Tim Blake Nelson (“Watchmen”) plays an important role as well in this courtroom drama based on a true story.
‘Like a Boss’The world of beauty is about to get ugly, according to this comedy starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in which friends team up to start a beauty company.
‘Underwater’“Seven miles below the ocean’s surface, something has awakened” according to the poster, and it looks like super-”Jaws.” This thriller stars Kristen Stewart and T.J. Miller.