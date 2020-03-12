Vin Diesel in a non-"Furious" sci-fi role, a true music story and a hunting-humans drama create a wide variety of choices in theaters beginning Friday.
‘Bloodshot’
Vin Diesel stars in a sci-fi adventure as a dead soldier re-animated with remarkable powers. Based on a screenplay by Oklahoma writer-producer Eric Heisserer (“Arrival,” “Bird Box”).
‘I Still Believe’
Based on the true story of Christian music artist Jeremy Camp and starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise.
‘The Hunt’
Dark internet conspiracy theory or real? A real movie, at least, about elitists hunting humans for sport. Starring Betty Gilpin of "GLOW" and an ensemble including Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan and Sturgill Simpson.