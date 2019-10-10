Will Smith follows up "Aladdin" with a science-fiction action flick, and technology fights back in a new comedy among this week's debuts in movie theaters.
‘Gemini Man’
Who will save you from yourself? It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in this sci-fi drama from filmmaker Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) about a veteran hitman on the run from a younger, cloned version of himself.
‘The Addams Family’
This animation reboot features the voices of Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez and Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester.
‘Jexi’
In what sounds like a madcap twist on the movie “Her,” Adam Devine plays a man with no sense of life outside of his phone. But when his phone receives an update that includes an AI “life coach” (voice of Rose Byrne), his world is turned upside down.