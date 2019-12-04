Tickets for the Tulsa run of Disney's "Frozen," the musical adaptation of the hit animated film, will go on sale to the public 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Tickets will range from $28 to $135, and will be available only by calling 918-596-7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office, 101 E. Third St.; or online at celebrityattractions.com.
"Frozen" will be at the Tulsa PAC for two weeks, June 3-14. Tulsa is one of the first cities to featuring the touring production.
The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2018, and is still running at New York City's St. James Theatre.
Based on the 2013 film that made the song "Let It Go" ubiquitous around the world, "Frozen" is the story of two sisters, one of whom possesses the power to unleash all manner of wintry forces, and how their efforts to come to terms with their own troubled history leads to all manner of physical and emotional thawing.
The musical features all the songs from the film, along with new tunes by the award-winning original songwriters, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.