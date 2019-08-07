Tickets go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, for “Les Misérables,” the first production in Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-2020 season.
Tickets are $29-$98 and are available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.
This new production by producer Cameron Mackintosh of the internationally acclaimed musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg will be presented Sept. 24-29 at the Tulsa PAC.
Based on the epic novel by Victor Hugo, “Les Misérables” centers around Jean Valjean, a one-time convict whose subsequent efforts to better himself are threatened by political upheaval and the implacable pursuit of the obsessed Inspector Javert.
“Les Miserables” debuted in 1985 in London, where it continues to run. The show opened on Broadway two years later, where it ran for nearly 6,700 performances to become the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history.
The new version was created in 2009 to celebrate the musical’s 25th anniversary.