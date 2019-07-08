Tickets are now on sale for “Star Wars: A New Hope,” with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing the John Williams score live.
The concert will be March 14 at the Tulsa PAC.
Tickets are $40-$80 and may be purchased at the Tulsa PAC box office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-584-3645; and online at tulsapac.com.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” was known simply as “Star Wars” when it premiered in 1977. Inspired by the classic serials that featured such characters as Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, “Star Wars” quickly became a success, launching one of the most lucrative franchises in film history. (It would get its subtitle in 1979, in the book “The Art of Star Wars” and was added to the opening credits when the film was re-released in 1981.)
Composer John Williams’ score for the film is a grand, orchestral creation that earned numerous awards, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA and Grammy Award. In 2005, the American Film Institute named it the most memorable score for any American film.
