Circle Cinema’s annual Academy Awards watch party marks a milestone, along with the Oscars — 92 years of the awards and 92 years since Circle Cinema opened.
At “Eyes on the 2020 Oscars” on Sunday, Feb. 9, guests can watch the show on the big screen at the theater, 10 S. Lewis Ave., in addition to enjoying the Circle’s red carpet beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be photo ops and live performances by Branjae Jackson, as well as food from multiple restaurants and drinks ahead of the 7 p.m. Oscar ceremony.
In addition, there will be Oscar ballots and prize giveaways, trivia, a popcorn bar and a cash bar.
KTUL’s Erin Christy hosts this event, with general tickets priced at $25 ($20 for Circle Cinema members), while VIP tables are $250 with seating for six people and other extras.
Tickets, and more information, are available online at circlecinema.org and at the box office.
The proceeds from tickets go toward supporting a variety of free community and educational events, as well as special screenings that are held at the theater.