The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will conduct its popular "Tulsa Underground: Tunnels" tour Aug. 10, and tickets are now on sale.
Tickets are $18, and must be purchased in advance and only online. To purchase, go to: tulsatunneltour.eventbrite.com.
A total of 24 tours will be offered Aug. 10, and the earlier times tend to sell out quickly.
The first tour begins at 9 a.m., with tours subsequent tours starting in 15-minute increments all day. Please arrive a little early to get checked in; coffee will be available.
Tours will take place regardless of weather, so participants are urged to dress appropriately with comfortable shoes.
Each tour will last about minutes. This tour is wheelchair accessible.
For more information: tulsaarchitecture.org.