Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 5 performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “Bandstand,” presented as a bonus offering of Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-2020 season.
Tickets are $25-$70 and are available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; or online at tulsapac.com.
“Bandstand” was directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, which earned him his third Tony Award for best choreography — the other two Tonys were for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musicals, “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.”
The musical, which ran for 166 performances on Broadway in 2017, also served as an inspiration for “Remember Our Song,” the first ballet Blankenbuehler ever choreographed, which Tulsa Ballet commissioned and premiered as part of its “Signature Series” program in May.
In an interview with Tulsa World, Blankenbuehler said, “In doing the research (for ‘Bandstand’), I was so inspired by the men and women of that time. They were all so young, and yet they gave up their youth for something larger than themselves.”
“Bandstand” is set in 1945, as America’s soldiers come home from World War II to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families. Former soldier Donny Novitski struggles to rebuild the life as an aspiring singer-songwriter that he left behind to serve overseas.
When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
The New York Times called the musical “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It’s a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally.”