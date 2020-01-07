Tickets are now on sale for the award-winning musical, "The Color Purple," which will come to the Broken Arrow PAC for one show only, Jan. 21.
Tickets are $30-$70, and available by calling 918-259-5778, and online at brokenarrowpac.com.
"The Color Purple" is part of the Broken Arrow PAC's 2019-2020 Spotlight Series presented by AVB Bank and ARTSOK—The Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow.
The touring production is based on the 2013 revival of the musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker.
The production debuted at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, before transferring to Broadway in November 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. "The Color Purple" went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy.
"The Color Purple" is about a young woman named Celie, who suffers extreme physical, mental and sexual abuse from the men in her life, but through the examples and support of other women in her manages to assert her independence and take control of her life.