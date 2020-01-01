It’s January, and following the events-stuffed calendar of December, things slow down a bit.
But there are still some special events and Tulsa traditions to check out at the start of 2020, and even some free ones to consider after splurging on Christmas.
Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals
Here’s to hoping that you already have your tickets secured to this incredible Tulsa tradition because they are as coveted as they are renewed on an annual basis. The Jan. 13-18 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is the annual competition for Midget Sprint Car racing, and it’s been going for 34 years. There’s not a bad seat inside Expo Square as more than 200 drivers from around the globe try to qualify for the championship competition on the raceway.
Go to a concert at a casino
You can get your concert on at multiple locations, just pick your casino and your show. Among your choices are Rick Springfield (Jan. 9), Chris Tucker (Jan. 17) and Bret Michaels (Jan. 23) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa; Frank Caliendo (Jan. 10), Mike Epps (Jan. 24) and Chaka Khan (Jan. 30) at River Spirit Casino Resort and T.I. (Jan. 24) at Osage Casino.
Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show
For seven days beginning Jan. 27, this is where you go to get geared up for spring and summer and start planning your next adventure. You name it, you’ll find it here, from RVs and campers to boats of all shapes and sizes, for fishing, skiing and more.
Smackdown Live!
The show is Friday Night Smackdown Live!, and it’s returning to the BOK Center on Jan. 31. Check out the scheduled lineup: Big Dog Roman Reigns, Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “Legit Boss” Sasha Banks, plus Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, Lacey Evans, The Miz, Lucha House Party and Ali. Showtime is 6:45 p.m.
Free events
Admission is free for the following monthly events in Tulsa: the First Friday Art Crawl in the Tulsa Arts District (Jan. 3), Philbrook Second Saturday (Jan. 11) and Gilcrease Museum’s Funday Sunday (Jan. 19).
12 best moments in Tulsa’s art scene for 2019
1. “Hamilton” (August)
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical took up residence at the Tulsa PAC for three weeks this summer, courtesy of Celebrity Attractions, and proved that it more than lived up to the hype that preceded it. Anchored by Joseph Morales nuanced performance in the title role, “Hamilton” was a nearly overwhelming sensory onslaught of words and music, history and hysteria, stage wizardry and human effort that shook the dusting powder from America’s bewigged past to present a story that, for all the liberty it took with what we know to be the facts, gave audiences a clearer, more accurate picture of the very human struggles that created the country in which we live today.
Joan Marcus
2. Joy Harjo named U.S. Poet Laureate (June)
Tulsa native Harjo in June became the first Native American and the first Oklahoman to be named Poet Laureate of the United States, a position she plans to use to highlight and promote the work of Native writers. “I’m probably the first native poet that most people have ever heard of, because of this position,” Harjo said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “But there are many great native poets working today. So whatever I do as Poet Laureate will really be about placing native poets on the literary map, so to speak — to make sure people know that we are still here, and that our voices are heard.” Her most recent collection of poems, “An American Sunrise,” was published in August.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
3. “Don Giovanni” by Tulsa Opera (May)
Another bit of history was made with this presentation of Mozart’s operatic masterpiece, when artistic director Tobias Picker cast Lucia Lucas in the title role — the first transgender singer to perform a lead role in a U.S. opera production. And, as the Tulsa World’s review stated, “In the title role, Lucia Lucas is nothing short of a revelation. She possesses a voice that can rattle the rafters with its power, without ever sacrificing subtlety of expression. It is a voice filled with character in every sense of the word, as flexible in expression as Lucas is in taking on the myriad personae Don Giovanni adopts as he goes about his lecherous business.” Lucas’ appearance with Tulsa Opera garnered international attention, and a documentary about her time with Tulsa Opera, “The Sound of Identity,” is scheduled to be released in 2020.
Matt Barnard
4. The Orbit Initiative (June)
The Tulsa PAC Trust’s Orbit Initiative officially began in 2018, when local artists began offering free classes designed to get people to become participants in the arts, rather than simply spectators. Those efforts culminated in a production of a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” which brought together more than 200 individuals onto the PAC’s Chapman Music Hall stage in an event that celebrated the sheer, exuberant joy that can come from people sharing the art form they deeply love with other people, whether on stage or in the audience.
Joseph Rushmore
5. “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” by Tulsa Ballet. (March)
This world-premiere full-length story ballet, choreographed by resident choreographer Ma Cong, was a triumph – a richly nuanced work of dance theater, that uses elements of Tchaikovsky’s life and character to tell a surprisingly universal story one that deals with ideas of individuality and identity, and the often destructive conflict between the private self and the public eye.
Courtesy/Jeremy Charles
6. “OK: Jason Lee Photographs” and “Larry Clark: Tulsa” at Philbrook Downtown (Closing Dec. 29)
Two very different visions of life in Tulsa, separated by close to 50 years, made for a bracing exhibit. Actor Jason Lee spent months traveling around Tulsa and its environs to create a body of work that chronicles the efforts of human beings to make some sort of mark on the landscapes, as well as the inevitability of that mark being erased at some point in time. Clark’s “Tulsa” photographs, published in a book that has influenced generations of photographers and film makers, are raw, candid images of young people living on the fringes of 1960s Tulsa society. This will be the final show at Philbrook Downtown, as it will close to be transformed into a facility to house and display the Bob Dylan Archives.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
7. “Dorothea Lange’s America,” at Gilcrease Museum (September through Jan. 5, 2020)
If the only photograph Dorothea Lange ever took in her life was one of a pensive Oklahoma woman surrounded by her children at a California farm, her fame would be assured. “Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California” is one of the most iconic photographs in American history, and has come the epitomize the human toll that the Great Depression of the 1930s. “Migrant Mother” is at the center of this exhibit, but the exhibit also features works by other photographers who, like Lange, were working for the government to chronicle the devastation of the Depression.
Courtesy
/Library of Congress/Dorothea Lange
8. “Leonard Bernstein at 100,” at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and the Woody Guthrie Center. (January)
Leonard Bernstein was a giant of American culture — performer, conductor, educator, activist — and it took two venues to showcase this wide-ranging exhibit that covered the breadth of Bernstein complex, and often controversial, life.
Matt Barnard
9. Robin Sutherland with the Tulsa Symphony (November)
Sutherland has been called — and we have reiterated numerous times — “the perfect Mozart pianist,” and his performance of the Piano Concerto No. 24 was wonderfully introspective and meditative, a heartfelt conversation between the music and performer. It also revealed a streak of impish humour, as Sutherland incorporated into the first movement cadenza a minor-key arrangement of “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” giving the audience a knowing wink at the end.
10. “Sunday in the Park with George,” by American Theatre Company (February)
American Theatre Company took one of Stephen Sondheim’s thorniest musicals — a mediation on art and creativity, the desire to control and the damage that control can do centered around the artist Georges Seurat and the making of his masterpiece, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Isle of Le Grand Jatte” — and made it a triumph, anchored by solid performances by Sam Briggs as Georges and Karlena Riggs as his long-suffering lover Dot.
MIKE SIMONS
11. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” by Theatre Tulsa (May)
When this adaptation of Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel debuted on Broadway, the production incorporated elaborate projections to show was going on inside the mind of its protagonist — an autistic British teenager more at home working out complex math equations than interacting with other human beings. But Theatre Tulsa’s production didn’t need such augmentation, because young actor Knox Blakely so fully embodied the character of Christopher Boone that no visual aids were necessary for audiences to understand — and believe — what was going on inside the character’s head. The production, directed by David Blakely, Knox’s father, deservedly won the top prize at this year’s Tulsa Awards for Theatre Excellence.
Courtesy/Josh New
Courtesy/Theatre Tulsa
12. “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” by Craft Productions (July)
Shari Lewis brought a mix of Broadway and home-grown talent to the summer musicals she produced under the Theatre Arts name. This year, she revived that practice with a production of “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” with Oklahoma native Kennedy Caughell in the title. Caughell, who is currently on tour playing Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” was a “practically perfect” Mary Poppins, ably supported by a cast that featured Cody Davis, Sam Briggs and Liz Hunt.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
