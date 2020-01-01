It’s January, and following the events-stuffed calendar of December, things slow down a bit.

But there are still some special events and Tulsa traditions to check out at the start of 2020, and even some free ones to consider after splurging on Christmas.

Here are five to find.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

Here’s to hoping that you already have your tickets secured to this incredible Tulsa tradition because they are as coveted as they are renewed on an annual basis. The Jan. 13-18 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is the annual competition for Midget Sprint Car racing, and it’s been going for 34 years. There’s not a bad seat inside Expo Square as more than 200 drivers from around the globe try to qualify for the championship competition on the raceway.

Go to a concert at a casino

You can get your concert on at multiple locations, just pick your casino and your show. Among your choices are Rick Springfield (Jan. 9), Chris Tucker (Jan. 17) and Bret Michaels (Jan. 23) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa; Frank Caliendo (Jan. 10), Mike Epps (Jan. 24) and Chaka Khan (Jan. 30) at River Spirit Casino Resort and T.I. (Jan. 24) at Osage Casino.

Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show

For seven days beginning Jan. 27, this is where you go to get geared up for spring and summer and start planning your next adventure. You name it, you’ll find it here, from RVs and campers to boats of all shapes and sizes, for fishing, skiing and more.

Smackdown Live!

The show is Friday Night Smackdown Live!, and it’s returning to the BOK Center on Jan. 31. Check out the scheduled lineup: Big Dog Roman Reigns, Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “Legit Boss” Sasha Banks, plus Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, Lacey Evans, The Miz, Lucha House Party and Ali. Showtime is 6:45 p.m.

Free events

Admission is free for the following monthly events in Tulsa: the First Friday Art Crawl in the Tulsa Arts District (Jan. 3), Philbrook Second Saturday (Jan. 11) and Gilcrease Museum’s Funday Sunday (Jan. 19).

