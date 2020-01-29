The Academy Awards are set for Sunday, Feb. 9, and there are no Oklahomans nominated for an Oscar this year.
But we do already have a winner.
And we do have four other individuals who are connected to movies that received a variety of nominations at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony.
And those five Oklahomans are...
Wes Studi
We have a winner: For his career’s work, the Cherokee from Cherokee County became the first Native American actor to receive an Academy Award, collecting an honorary Oscar at October’s Governors Awards. A star of film classics and favorites, from “Avatar” to “The Last of the Mohicans” to “Heat,” Studi will likely be briefly recognized at the Oscar ceremony, along with this year’s other Governors Awards recipients, including Geena Davis and David Lynch.
Micah Fitzerman-Blue
The Tulsan who co-wrote “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” one of the most praised films of the year and featuring Tom Hanks portraying TV icon Fred Rogers, is this Holland Hall graduate who missed out on an Oscar nod but was nominated for adapted screenplay by the Writers Guild Association. He and his writing partner, Noah Harpster, Emmy-nominated in the past for their work on the Amazon series “Transparent,” were also the writers of Disney’s “Maleficent” sequel in 2019.
Zach Lewis
Another Holland Hall graduate, Lewis went to Hollywood to act but ended up writing, and he hit it big this year with “Klaus.” The first original animated movie on Netflix, it’s a twist on the Santa Claus origin story that debuted on the streaming service in November. Now, the film is a nominee for best animated feature film, and Lewis is one of those credited for the script, along with his writing partner, Jim Mahoney.
Mickey Liddell
In 2016, Liddell produced “Jackie,” in which Natalie Portman gave the kind of indelible cinema performance as Jackie Kennedy that earned her an Oscar nomination. In 2019, he produced “Judy,” and not only is Renee Zellweger nominated for best actress as Judy Garland, but she’s also the favorite to win. Liddell is a 1985 graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s film program, and he still has family in the Norman and Oklahoma City areas, as well as an office for his LD Entertainment production company.
Clu Gulager
The Oklahoma acting legend (born in Holdenville, raised in Muskogee and Tahlequah) has a brief scene in a bookstore with co-star Margot Robbie in “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood.” The movie with 10 Oscar nominations is directed by Quentin Tarantino, who has been a friend of the 91-year-old Gulager for three decades.
