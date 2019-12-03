Several Christmas-movie classics are being shown on the big screen this holiday season in Tulsa, and there are also some unique Christmas-movie offerings for those seeking the nontraditional.
The "White Christmas" sing-along
This will be the seventh year for Circle Cinema to host not only 12 days of screenings of “White Christmas” (Dec. 13-24) but also several sing-along shows hosted by Jody McIntyre, executive producer of KTUL’s “Good Day Tulsa” morning show.
Among those 12 days, there will be eight sing-along shows this year at Circle Cinema: 7:30 p.m. Friday shows on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. showtimes on the Saturdays of Dec. 14 and Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday shows on both Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.
Tickets are available online at circlecinema.org and at the box-office.
McIntyre will talk trivia ahead of the film and reveal bloopers to watch for ahead of guests following the bouncing ball on the big screen as a cue for when to croon the lyrics of 12 songs.
So many people return each year for these special events that most showtimes will sell out, if past experience holds.
Members of the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theater Organ Society will also be on hand this December to play Christmas music on the Circle’s 1920s theater pipe organ, including following the sing-along showtimes.
Traditional Christmas favorites
Warren Theatre’s Saturday Christmas movie matinees: Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is featuring $5 Christmas movies this season, all set for 1 p.m. Saturdays for the next three weeks. The lineup includes "Gremlins" on Saturday, Dec. 7; “The Polar Express” on Dec. 14; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 21.
Starworld 20 “retro nights” Christmas collection: A series of Christmas favorites can be found for discounted prices at Starworld 20 on various days, including: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; “The Polar Express” at 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and "Elf" at 4 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.
AMC Theatres and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation": On the the 30th anniversary of this holiday favorite, there are a week's worth of matinee and evening showings (times vary) from Friday, Dec. 6 through Dec. 12 at the company's three local cinemas: AMC Southroads 20, AMC Tulsa Hills and AMC Owasso.
Cinemark and TCM present "Meet Me in St. Louis": The 1944 Judy Garland-starring movie screens along with exclusive Turner Classic Movies content at 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at both Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Circle Cinema puts Christmas and "horror" together
As part of the theater's "Graveyard Shift" of late-night screenings, it offers 10 p.m. Dec. 13-14 showings of 1974's original "Black Christmas."
This year's Christmas movies
"Black Christmas": Yes, it's a remake of the 1974 holiday horror, written and directed by women this time and putting a new spin on the tale of a sorority terrorized by a killer in a Santa suit. Opening in theaters Dec. 13.
"Last Christmas": Now in theaters, this London-set romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as a depressed young woman working in a holiday store who keeps running into the same man (Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians”).
A recent return
The 2017 animated movie "The Star" — Nativity-themed, about a donkey (Steven Yeun) and his animal pals (Oprah as a camel!) who become heroes of the first Christmas — screens at both AMC Southroads 20 and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre on Dec. 7-8.