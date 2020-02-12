Cards and flowers are nice, but the arts and culture — like love itself — can be eternal.
That’s why, for this Valentine’s Day, consider taking in a show — be it one on a stage or something hanging on a wall.
This weekend is particularly packed with events that range from the fantastically romantic to the soberingly realistic, the sublimely beautiful to the decidedly disturbing.
In other words, something for everyone, no matter what one’s romantic status might be.
DANCE
‘Dorothy and the Prince of Oz,’ presented by Tulsa Ballet
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
$25-$108. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org
Tulsa Ballet’s Valentine’s Day gift is a revival of its original production of “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz,” choreographed by Edwaard Liang and based on two of L. Frank Baum’s books about the world of Oz — “Glinda of Oz” and “The Lost Princess of Oz.”
The goal, said Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini, was to create “a 21st-century classic structured on the tradition of the 19th-century masterpieces. We wanted the visuals to be spectacular, the choreography challenging, the music captivating and the story easy to follow, although full of twists and turns.”
The rulers of two warring kingdoms — King Sapphire and Queen Diamond — achieve a truce and produce a son. Yet the animosity between them returns, and the queen casts a spell over the prince and steals him away to her kingdom.
Glinda the Good Witch, wanting to preserve the peace, sends a message to Dorothy in Kansas, asking her to return to Oz and help save the prince. Dorothy’s adventures, accompanied by the comic figure of the Scarecrow, lead to love, then to tragedy, then to a magically happy ending.
The ballet features sets and puppetry created by Macarthur “Genius Grant” recipient Basil Twist, for whom the project was a chance to re-immerse himself in the world of Oz, which he loved as a child.
“I loved all the eccentric characters, the wonderful sense of strangeness that is so much a part of that world,” Twist said in an interview with the Tulsa World when the ballet debuted in 2015. “I loved that just about every book was a trip to a different place within the Oz cosmology.”
MUSIC
Signature Symphony presents ‘Queens of Rock and Soul’ with LaKisha Jones
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15
VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
$36-$78. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org
Some of the greatest love songs of all time were made famous by such iconic performers as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston. “American Idol” finalist LaKisha Jones will share her interpretations of songs by these artists as part of the latest Pops concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.
Kelli O’Hara
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Broken Arrow PAC,
701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
$30-$70. 918-259-5778, brokenarrowpac.com
Oklahoma native and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara will perform in concert at the Broken Arrow PAC.
O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in “The King and I,” a year in which fellow Oklahoman Kristin Chenoweth was also nominated for “On the Twentieth Century.” O’Hara has earned a total of seven Tony Award nominations, six of them for best actress in a musical. Her most recent nomination was for her performance in the Roundabout Theatre’s 2019 revival of Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate.”
In addition to her work on Broadway, O’Hara has also starred in the TV series “13 Reasons Why” and “The Accidental Wolf,” and guest starred on such shows as “Sex and the City 2,” “The Good Fight” and “Masters of Sex.”
A Tulsa native, O’Hara grew up in Elk City and attended the Oklahoma City University, where she studied under legendary voice teacher Florence Birdwell.
‘Godspell,’ presented by Tulsa Project Theatre
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; Feb. 23
Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
$15-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Based on the Gospel of Matthew, Stephen Schwarz’s musical “Godspell” follows a group of modern-day young people brought together by a teacher in a Superman T-shirt, who tells them parables to help them understand lessons about love, from loving God with all your heart to being able to love your enemies — until one of the number betrays him. The score includes the song “Day by Day,” which became a pop hit soon after the musical premiered in 1971.
STAGE‘August: Osage County,’ presented by Theatre Tulsa
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23
Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
$24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Tracy Letts’ Pulitizer Prize-winning play is an epic story of familial dysfunction, as members of an Oklahoma family gather in the wake of a tragedy and unpack years of secrets and lies. And, as with even the most charged of family get-togethers, “August: Osage County” has moments of genuine, if inky-black, humor.
‘A Doll’s House’ and ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2,’ by Tulsa Community College Department of Theatre
8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 12-15; 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
$6-$10. 918-595-7777, tulsacc.edu
The TCC Department of Theatre is presenting the 1879 classic drama “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen and Lucas Hnath’s 2017 play, “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” in repertory, with productions alternating each night.
Mark Frank, who directs both plays, said the plays “center around the theme of the definition of love and marriage, and the meaning behind what a strong marriage is and what it should be. We get a classic view of marriage during the Victorian Era in Ibsen’s play, then fast-forward 15 years for ‘Part 2,’ where we get to see what happened to Nora after she walked out of her marriage and if her love for Torvald still remains intact. I think these are two perfect date plays for Valentine’s Day, as they help us to understand why marriage is still important today and that love can endure many trials and tribulations.”
‘Love & Lust (A Valentine’s Extravaganza),’ presented by Living Arts of Tulsa
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Living Arts of Tulsa,
307 E. Reconciliation Way
$10. 918-582-1234, eventbrite.com
Living Arts of Tulsa’s 12th annual celebration of love in all its various forms will bring together poets, singers and dancers to share their interpretations of two of the most sensual, sexual and powerful words in the English language.
Ok, So Story Slam
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St.
$5. oksotulsa.com
Each month, Ok, So Story Slam hosts a live storytelling event, giving people the chance to share true stories about their lives and experiences in a format similar to such radio programs as “The Moth” and “Snap Judgement.” This month’s theme is “The Ex-Files,” with participants telling true stories about their romantic pasts.
ARTFunday Sunday
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
Free. 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org
The third Sunday of every month is Funday Sunday at Gilcrease, with free admission and events designed to appeal to the whole family and geared to tie with one of the museum’s current exhibits. This month’s event centers around “Memories & Inspiration,” an exhibit drawn from one of the most complete collections of works by African-American artists in private hands. Events include gallery talks, interactive activities and a variety of art-making opportunities.
‘Philbrook Drawing Rally’
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Free. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Why not treat your loved one to an original work of art, created while you watch? About 75 area artists will be working side-by-side during this evening event to create original pieces of art. Finished work will be available for purchase on the spot on a first come, first served basis for a ridiculously affordable price. Proceeds support Philbrook arts and education programming. Or take advantage of the weekend to take in the final days of the museum’s current exhibit: “Shadow of Time” by Anila Quayyum Agha, which closes Sunday, Feb. 16, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
‘We Are All Related’ and ‘The Pragmatic Views of Mankind’
6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Liggett Studios, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
Free. 918-694-5719, liggettstudio.com
Liggett Studio will open two new exhibits on Valentine’s Day: “The Pragmatic Views of Mankind,” a collection of collage works by William R. Struby that create enigmatic narratives; and “We Are All Related,” a show curated by former Tulsan Anne Weisman that features works of art that, in Weisman’s words, “remind ourselves that it is important to remember the truth in loving.”
Featured video