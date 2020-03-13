The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is postponing the sold-out "Star Wars in Concert" event until later this year.
The decision, according to a statement from the Tulsa PAC, where the concert was to be performed, was made "out of an abundance of caution due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but look forward to adding to the safety and welfare of citizens in the Greater Tulsa Area in this ever-changing situation," the statement said. For the latest updates, please visit the COVID-19 page found at www.tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said that a date for the rescheduled concert will be announced next week, and that tickets for the March 14 concert will be honored.
Theatre Tulsa's production of "A Little Night Music" will continue as planned, with performances Friday through Sunday at the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theatre. According to the PAC's website, "This decision was based on the intimate size and nature of the audience numbers, as well as the capacity of the John H. Williams Theatre in which the show will be performed."
Ticket holders who do not feel comfortable attending should contact the Tulsa PAC box office at 918-596-7111 for refund information. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Tulsa PAC has set up a "COVID-19 Update" page on its website to share information on the status of any performances being held at the facility.
However, the Tulsa PAC website encourages patrons of any events canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation to "consider your ticket purchases as a donation to the arts organizations that present them. Most non-profit arts groups depend on this income to keep their respective organizations alive. Considering your ticket purchase as a donation will help further promote and encourage the performing arts in these troubling times."