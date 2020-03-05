Tulsa actor Wesam Keesh has been cast in an NBC drama pilot, "Echo," as a series regular in this high-concept crime procedural.
"A team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending heroes into the past in the body of the victim. They assume the victim's identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens," according to a synopsis on imdb.com.
Keesh, who attended Union High School and the University of Tulsa, tweeted: "So blessed and appreciative to announce I’m joining another @nbc project! Thank you to my family, friends, fans, colleagues, and reps for your support over the years~ So stoked!"
Industry website Deadline reported that Keesh has been cast along with Janina Gavankar ("The Morning Show," "The Way Back") and Reid Scott ("Veep").
Deadline reported that Keesh will play "Riley Burnside, an FBI agent with an enormous intellect and big heart."
Keesh was part of the ensemble cast for the ABC legal drama "For the People" in 2018, and he will appear in three upcoming episodes of the NBC show "Good Girls" this month.
Keesh appeared in community theater productions in the Tulsa area years ago before leaving for Los Angeles and being cast in television projects including more than 20 episodes of MTV's "Awkward" from 2011-2016.