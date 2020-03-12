Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters were scheduled to return to BOK Center on March 15, but the game has been postponed. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

The Harlem Globetrotters announced Thursday they will be suspending planned games on their domestic U.S. tour from Friday, March 13 through March 19 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Included in that date range was a March 15 appearance at Tulsa's BOK Center. The Globetrotters said in a statement that they encourage all ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.

Decisions regarding remaining U.S. domestic dates will be made next week. The North American portion of the tour is scheduled to run through April 19.

