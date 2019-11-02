Tulsa Artist Fellow Tali Weinberg exhibit "Beyond Measure," now on display at the TAF Lewis Project Space, 20 S. Lewis Ave., deals in a unique way with issues related to climate change.
As Weinberg states in her artist's statement, "We live in a time of ever-worsening climate violence...while those in power expand fossil fuel extraction, seed divisiveness and hatred, and interfere with the production and safe keeping of climate knowledge."
To that end, Weinberg has converted climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) into landscapes and waterscapes, using plant-derived fibers and dyes and petrochemical-derived medical tubing, sutures, and fishing line.
The result, Weinberg said, is "a feminist, material archive of climate knowledge, love, and loss, (which) merge a practice of record keeping with a practice of grieving and merge an expression of scientific research with an expression of lived experience. They trace relationships between climate change, water, extractive industry, illness, and displacement; between disparate places; between personal and communal loss; and between corporeal and ecological bodies."
The exhibit, which is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday through Nov. 23, includes a reading room on "climate crisis reading room," and will be the focus of a panel discussion on 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 titled "Language & Creative Practice for Climate Crisis."
The discussion, and the exhibit, are free and open to the public.