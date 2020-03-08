Tulsa Artist Fellow Elisa Harkins wanted from an early age to represent her culture and its stories through her art.
It just took her a while to realize that she first needed to learn the language.
Harkins had been working on a project centered around the character of a Native American rapper performing songs that combined pop music and native imagery.
“I was wanting to make my work more tribal-centric to myself, and I thought, ‘I’ll sing in Cherokee,’ ” said Harkins, a Miami, Oklahoma, native who is of Cherokee and Muskogee/Creek heritage. “And I would sing songs that would be about things that belong to the Cherokee people.
“What I didn’t realize at the time,” she added, smiling, “was that this was the start of a lifelong journey. For one thing, Cherokee is a very difficult language to learn.”
Difficulty aside, Harkins has pursued studies in Cherokee and Muskogee/Creek languages, incorporating them into performance works and installations, such as “Wampum,” which is currently on display as part of the exhibit “State of the Art 2020” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Harkins is the only Oklahoma artist to be featured in the exhibit, which has more than 100 works by 61 artists on display at Crystal Bridges and its newest addition, The Momentary, the new contemporary visual and performance art center that opened in downtown Bentonville in February.
“State of the Art 2020” is the second major overview of contemporary art Crystal Bridges has created since the museum opened. Its purpose is to showcase art being created across the country and to develop the understanding that contemporary art is approachable and relevant to topics of the day.
The exhibit is divided into four thematic sections: “World-building,” about creating real and fictional spaces; “Sense of Place,” investigating ideas of home, family, immigration and more; “Mapping,” about connections to, and relationships with, landscapes and power; and “Temporality,” featuring art that addresses the concept of time and how we perceive it.
Harkins’ “Wampum” fits into this last category.
“I’ve been working on this piece since about 2017,” said Harkins, who is beginning her third year as a Tulsa Artist Fellow. “It wants people to consider a future in which it would not be uncommon to see a Native American pop star performing in regalia or hearing Native American-language music coming from the radio.
“I see it as a vision of a potential future,” she said, “one that offers more hope and optimism.”
“Wampum” incorporates traditional native and contemporary dance, as well as songs with lyrics in Muscogee Creek, Cherokee and English, set to Harkins’ electronic music. It has been performed previously in New York City and Vancouver, Canada, where Harkins worked with fellow artists Hanako Hoshimi-Caines and Zoë Poluch.
Dance was Harkins’ first artistic outlet. Her parents would drive from Miami to Tulsa so that she could take ballet classes at the Tulsa School of Ballet (now the Jasinski Academy), which at the time was run by Tulsa Ballet co-founder Moscelyne Larkin, one of the state’s Five Indian Ballerinas.
Then, as a teenager, Harkins attended the Oklahoma Arts Institute, the immersive program for young artists of all disciplines held at Quartz Mountain in southwestern Oklahoma.
“That was such a special, transforming experience,” she said. “I had teachers from the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, others that taught the Martha Graham technique. And for someone who knew mostly ballet, suddenly being shown all this contemporary dance — it just really blew my mind.
“It gave me a whole different approach for how to tell stories,” Harkins said. “One thing I loved about Martha Graham was that the women in her ballets were incredibly strong and complicated and that her work required you to deal with the depths of your unconscious mind.”
Harkins studied dance with the Alvin Ailey company for a while but very quickly realized the work the acclaimed African-American dance company presented was not what she needed to do.
“I knew in my gut that it was not right for me to tell these stories because they did not belong to me,” she said.
It was in the aftermath of a car accident in which Harkins was severely injured that she discovered the inspiration for her current work. She had returned home to Oklahoma to recuperate and came across some sheet music published in the 1800s of Native American songs.
“But the person who transcribed the music didn’t do it justice,” Harkins said. “It was very stiff — one note for each syllable. It didn’t take into account the pitch modulations of native singing.
“And there was no other information about the song,” she said. “No date of when it was written or heard, no name of the person who sang it, no history at all. It was as if the humanness of the music had been removed.
“I was teaching myself about electronic music, and I decided to take these songs, set them to contemporary beats and make pop music out of them,” Harkins said.
