Tulsa artist Chris Mantle is partnering with Okies for Monarchs for a unique art event that benefits both ends of the food chain.
Mantle has painted 65 images of monarch butterflies that will be auctioned off to benefit Okies for Monarchs, a non-profit organization that works to help increase the monarch population and keep these important pollenators off the endangered species list, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Mantle will paint the 66th painting in the series during the auction, which will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The silent auction will be conducted in three sessions that will consist of 22 paintings each. Minimum bids will apply, and buyers must be present. Of the 66 paintings in the series, 64 are 10 inches by 10 inches in size; the remaining two paintings will be a larger format.
Admission is free, and vendors within the Market will have a variety of food and drink available for purchase.
