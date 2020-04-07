Tulsa Ballet will furlough 22 members of the company’s administrative staff in its efforts to keep the organization viable during the social and financial upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have two priorities,” said artistic director Marcello Angelini. “Those are the well-being of our employees, and the well-being of the company itself. That means having a safe and financially healthy place for our people to return to once this crisis is over.”
Some of the company’s administrative staff, such as those who work in the ticket office and marketing, will remain on payroll. The furloughs do not affect the company’s dancers, who work under a 40-week contract.
“We went from preparing for what was looking to be one of our biggest productions of the season (Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story”) one day to an almost empty building the next,” Angelini said. “With our schools closed and performances cancelled, we had no revenue coming in, and with the stock market in disarray, we knew donors would possibly be less able to contribute.”
However, Angelini said, the recently passed $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provided the company with a way of providing for its employees while allowing the company to operate efficiently on less income.
“When this first happened, we met with our board and they approved a 20 percent pay cut across the board,” Angelini said. “But once the CARES act was passed, we realized that the enhanced unemployment benefits that it offers would mean that we could furlough 22 people who, because of so much that’s been shut down, weren’t doing much at the moment, and the benefits they could apply for would end being more than their regular salaries.
“It would relieve the company of paying salaries that frankly would have put us into major debt at the start of next season,” Angelini said. “And it also seemed the right thing to do for our employees, as they could make the best of a bad situation.”
Staff members affected by the furlough are currently taking their paid vacations, Angelini said, adding that the company will work with them to file for unemployment.
“Our hope is that everything will flow seamlessly,” Angelini said, “and that we will be able to guarantee that Tulsa Ballet will be here to hire them back.”