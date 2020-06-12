Tulsa Ballet has cancelled its traditional season-opening production, "Creations in Studio K," which had been scheduled to be presented Sept. 17-22, and has made other alterations in its planned 2020-2021 season.
Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which in recent days has seen an alarming uptick in cases in Tulsa, was behind the decision to cancel the "Creations in Studio K" production, said artistic director Marcello Angelini.
"There are a number of steps we would have to take to get our company back to work, and the first step in that process is being to have our dancers in the same studio at the same time," Angelini said. "And the simple, unfortunate fact is that it is still too unsafe to do that."
The company had hoped conditions would allow for dancers to begin work July 27 on the "Creations" program, which was to feature world premiere ballets by three internationally known choreographers,
Angelini said he spoke with a local physician specializing in infectious diseases about possible ways to provide a safe environment in which the dancers might work, but none were satisfactory.
"For us, the number one priority is the safety of everyone who comes under the roof of Tulsa Ballet — the dancers, the staff, the audience, the stage crew, everyone," he said. "If there is no way to guarantee that safety, the only thing we can do is pull the plug."
With "Creations" cancelled, the ballet is currently planning to open its season with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Vendetta: A Mafia Story" in late October. The company was preparing to present the U.S. premiere of this work when the city of Tulsa was shut down in March because of the coronavirus.
"It was like hitting a wall going 100 miles per hour," Angelini said. "We did the first full run-through of the ballet (March 13), and the company looked so good. Annabelle had changed a large chunk of the ballet to make it more challenging, because of what our dancers can do, and it was stunning. Then, the next morning, I had to tell the dancers to go home."
What has been billed as the final production of Tulsa Ballet's current version of "The Nutcracker" is still planned for December (a new version of the holiday classic is scheduled to premiere in the 2021-2022 season), followed in February by the classic story ballet "Swan Lake."
The world premiere of resident choreographer Ma Cong's "Carmen" is still planned for March, and the season will close in May with the "Signature Series" triple bill that will feature three ballets Angelini say represent "the DNA of the company."
They are Cong's "Glass Pieces," which the company performed to great acclaim during its New York City residency in 2017; "Hamilton" choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's "Remember Our Song," the Broadway star's first work for a ballet company; and "Parhelia" by Jennifer Archibald.
Two works planned for the 2020-2021 season — Derek Deane's "Alice in Wonderland" and a new children's ballet, "Jack and the Beanstalk" — will be offered as part of the 2021-2022 season.
Angelini said that, because of the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, the company is working on other potential season scenarios.
"Our goal with all our plans to be able to present at least four of the ballets we had scheduled for this season," he said.