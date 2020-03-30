Tulsa Ballet is postponing the two remaining productions of its current season – the U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story” and the triple bill “Signature Series” – to the 2020-2021 season.
In a letter to patrons, artistic director Marcello Angelini wrote that the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state and country, along with “the sense of urgency to protect our health, and understand the consequences of this pandemic on our businesses,” made it clear “that resuming artistic operations at this time is not only unsafe for our dancers and administrators, but also irresponsible.
“We are therefore rescheduling our two upcoming programs, and some of the upcoming works, to a later time,” Angelini wrote.
The 2020-2021 season will open with “Creations in Studio K,” which will include “Remember Our Song,” the first ballet by Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”).
Blankenbuehler’s ballet was originally to be part of the “Signature Series” triple bill program on May 6-9 2021, but those dates will now be used for the world premiere of “Carmen,” created by resident choreographer Ma Cong.
“Vendetta,” which has been described as a cross between “Romeo & Juliet” and “The Godfather,” will now be presented Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2020 – the dates originally chosen for the “Carmen” premiere.
In addition, Angelini said classes at the company’s two Centers for Dance Education will be suspended through the end of the current school year. Students will be able to take classes with the center’s teachers through social media platforms.
The company also continues to prepare for a new children’s ballet, “Jack and the Beanstalk,” that should have its premiere in August, performed by TB II.
For more: tulsaballet.org.