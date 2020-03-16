Tulsa Ballet will postpone its production of the U.S. premiere of "Vendetta: A Mafia Story," originally scheduled to be presented March 26-29 at the Tulsa PAC, to May 21-24.
The company will also move its planned performance of the children's ballet "Peter and the Wolf" to a date in the fall of 2020, and is investigating the possibility of live-streaming the April 24-26 performances of its "TBII: Next Generation" program.
In an email to patrons, artistic director Marcello Angelini said, "We all like to be in control of our lives, and yet this situation finds most of us in reactionary mode. All we can do is make appropriate decisions based on the information available to us at this particular time, knowing too well that by the time you read this letter, new information will surface that will require our plans to change. I kindly ask you to be patient with us and accept the changing nature of the present times."
The decision to postpone certain performances was made in response to directives for the Centers for Disease Control and the City of Tulsa to limit public gatherings to 50 individuals to help slow the spread of the disease.
"Our ultimate commitment is to the safety and well-being of audience members, dancers, and employees," Angelini said. "Based on this commitment we believe postponing the shows until gatherings are safer is the only way to move forward."
Also, in keeping with the decision made by Tulsa Public Schools, the ballet's Centers for Dance Education will suspend classes through April 6. Tulsa Ballet facilities will be closed to the general public through May 20.
Angelini said exploring live-streaming of performances was something done partly out of necessity, but also because "It will be a good first step in case we need to move more programs to electronic platforms.
"And maybe something good will come out of this situation," he said. "Maybe in the not too distant future, we will have the option of watching Tulsa Ballet’s performances in our living room, in our PJs while sipping a good glass of wine."
Angelini share a quote from dance legend Ivan Nagy: “Everybody falls on stage at least once during their careers. What matters is not falling, but what you do after the fall.”
"You can trust that Tulsa Ballet is determined not to lose its vibrancy, creativity, or relevancy" in the wake of this crisis, Angelini said. "We, like our friends at Philbrook, the Tulsa Symphony, the Tulsa Opera, and many other great arts organizations in town, need your support more than ever. Let’s remember that these times shall pass, but we will still be here to serve you, our audience, our patrons, our students, and our community."