Five world premiere ballets — including a new full-length version of “Carmen” created by resident choreographer Ma Cong — along with encores of dance works by Nacho Duato and Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler are highlights of Tulsa Ballet’s 2020-2021 season.
The season will also include a revival of Artistic Director Marcello Angelini’s staging of “Swan Lake” and a ballet version of Lewis Carroll’s classic fantasy “Alice in Wonderland.”
“When I was a dancer,” Angelini said at the private season reveal event at Tulsa Ballet’s Brookside headquarters, “I had this vision of how an artistic director put together a season. He would stand blindfolded in a dark room, and in front of him was a hat with a dozen or so pieces of paper in it, each with the name of a ballet. He would pick a few names out of the hat, and that would be the ballets we would perform.
“But that’s not the way things work,” he said. “We have a mission statement that governs all that we do and that is to preserve the traditions of classical ballet, to promote the appreciation of contemporary dance and to create new work of enduring quality.”
The season will open with “Creations in Studio K,” the company’s annual showcase of original works created especially for Tulsa Ballet.
This year’s program, to be performed Sept. 17-22, will feature commissioned works from three internationally acclaimed choreographers — Craig Davidson, who has created ballets for such companies as the Finnish National Ballet and Royal Ballet of Flanders; Yury Yanowsky, a former Boston Ballet principal dancer turned choreographer; and Luciano Cannito, whose previous works for Tulsa Ballet include “Viva Verdi” and “Romeo.”
“Craig Davidson has just recently retired as a dancer, although he has been choreographing since 2006,” Angelini said. “I wanted to be the first U.S. company he has worked with, but Atlanta Ballet beat us to him. So we will be the second company to present his work.”
Yanowsky last year created a piece for TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company, and that ensemble will perform another of his works this season.
Cannito’s new work will be co-sponsored by the Institute of Italian Culture in Los Angeles and the Italian Consulate General office in Houston.
“Luciano and I have known each other since we were kids in Naples,” Angelini said. “And apparently the idea of these two Neapolitan guys working together in Tulsa was something they thought was important enough to deserve their support.”
Angelini said Cannito’s ballet will explore the influence of Italian culture on American film, using the classic romantic comedy “Roman Holiday” as a starting point.
The world premiere of Ma Cong’s “Carmen” will be Oct. 30-Nov. 1. This story of a fiery headstrong woman, and the men so besotted with her they are driven to violence, originated as a novel by Prosper Merimee that inspired Georges Bizet’s famed opera.
“It is a story of passion, betrayal, violence — all the elements you want in a story to be told through dance,” Angelini said. “And when it comes to passion, nothing can get that emotion across better than dance.”
This December will be the final performances of Tulsa Ballet’s current production of “The Nutcracker.” A new production is scheduled to debut as part of the 2021-2022 season.
Angelini said that the production was designed to last for about 10 years and that to refurbish the costumes and sets would cost $1 million.
“And it would still be an analog version of the ballet,” he said. “The new production will be very different, taking advantage of all the new technology that is available today.”
“Swan Lake,” the full-length ballet that, for many, is synonymous with classical ballet, will be presented Feb. 18-21. The company will be performing the version that Angelini created in 1998, and will make use of new sets and costumes from Ballet West.
What Angelini calls “the event of the season,” Derek Deane’s “Alice in Wonderland,” will be presented March 25-28.
“I have stayed away from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for 25 years because there are only two versions that I thought were any good,” Angelini said. “One is Christopher Wheeldon’s version for the Royal Ballet in London and the other is the English National Ballet’s version by Derek Deane.
“Wheeldon’s is a huge production that uses 60 dancers,” he said. “The English National Ballet’s ‘Alice’ is more suited for our company, but the cost of shipping sets and costumes from England is so expensive. But when Derek was here working with us on his ‘Strictly Gershwin,’ he said that Pittsburg Ballet had bought the sets and costumes for ‘Alice.’ And I was on the phone the next day to book the ballet for the first available date.”
The season will close out with the Signature Series triple bill, which will include a world premiere creation by Katarzyna Kozielska, who began her choreographic career while still a dancer with the highly acclaimed Stuttgart Ballet. Her work for Tulsa Ballet will be her first work for a U.S. dance company.
The program will also feature Duato’s “Por Vos Meuro,” which the company last performed in 2009 in Tulsa and during a weeklong run at the Joyce Theater in New York City.
“It is a work that has been performed by just about every major dance company in the world,” Angelini said. “It is an absolute masterpiece.”
Closing out the program and the season will be “Remember Our Song,” the first ballet by Blankenbuehler, the Tony Award-winning choreographer of “Hamilton” and “Bandstand.”
“We are the first ballet company Andy Blankenbuehler has worked with, and he is so busy with so many projects, I don’t think any ballet company could afford to hire him,” Angelini said. “We have a three-year license for this work, and I thought it is worth seeing again.”
Season tickets for Tulsa Ballet’s 2020-2021 season will go on sale to the public Monday, Jan. 20. For more information: tulsaballet.org.
