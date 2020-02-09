It’s been only three years since Dorothy Gale last dropped in on the land of Oz, when Tulsa Ballet presented the world premiere of “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz.”
Typically, Tulsa Ballet waits at least four years before restaging a major, evening-length ballet, but Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said, “In the case of ‘Dorothy,’ we thought that three years was enough. It’s a fun piece, one that was created to attract new audiences while still delighting and entertaining longtime ballet fans.”
Choreographed by Edwaard Liang, who in 2012 created the company’s new version of “Romeo and Juliet,” with a score and libretto by Oliver Peter Graber, “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is based on the novel “Glinda of Oz,” the 14th and final book in the series of books that L. Frank Baum wrote about the magical land he created in “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
“When Edwaard and I first envisioned this project, we wanted to give our audiences a new work with a familiar title, and yet one where the title was just the gateway to a greatly entertaining and artistically compelling brand-new show,” Angelini said.
“We wanted the visuals to be spectacular, the choreography challenging, the music captivating and the story easy to follow, although full of twists and turns,” he said. “We wanted to have a 21st-century classic structured on the tradition of the 19th-century masterpieces.”
The story of “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is, at its heart, a kind of custody battle. The domestic tranquility of the land of Oz is shattered when King Sapphire and Queen Diamond fall out over their separate plans for their son’s future — to the point of going to war to claim the Prince for their own.
To save Oz from war, Glinda the Good Witch sends word to Dorothy, asking her to return to Oz to find the Prince and restore the land to peace, enlisting the help of such old friends as the Scarecrow.
The production, a $1 million collaboration between Tulsa Ballet and Ballet Met, features lavish sets and puppetry by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Basil Twist and costumes by Mark Zappone.
While some dance companies have expressed interest in staging “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz,” it is likely that Tulsa Ballet will be the only place to see this unique work of dance theater anytime soon.
“Edwaard’s choreography is far from simple,” Angelini said. “When he created the work for us three years ago, he had a lot of fun challenging the dancers, which I appreciated and asked him to do. If you don’t challenge the status quo, talent never becomes accomplishment.”
Also, “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is a physically large production, requiring a cast of at least 40 dancers.
“And because of the high quality of Edwaard’s choreography, they have to be good dancers,” Angelini said. “That is especially true for the five main characters — the choreography for them is very hard. Make that 10 dancers, as the leading roles need to be double-cast. Any company wishing to do this needs to have a great deal of depth in its ranks, and a lot of companies the size of Tulsa Ballet simply don’t have the resources to put this ballet on.”
