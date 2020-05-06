Tulsa Ballet will make its original children's ballet, "Peter and the Wolf," available on its YouTube channel for one week.
The ballet will be available to be watched any time beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, through midnight Wednesday, May 13.
Previous streamed Tulsa Ballet performances have been shown as one-time-only performances.
"Peter and the Wolf" was created by resident choreographer Ma Cong, with a libretto adapted by Dan McGeehan from the original "symphonic fairy tale" by composer Sergei Prokofiev.
When the ballet premiered in 2018, the Tulsa World wrote: "Tulsa Ballet's version takes a few welcome liberties with the story, adding on a prologue that provides a bit of background — namely, that the Grandfather (actor Timothy Hunter in a fine performance) with whom Peter lives has had his own experiences with big, bad wolves. When Grandfather was a boy, he became 'Boy Who Cried Wolf,' and the beast he confronted then vowed to wreak vengeance.
"Cong's choreography and McGeehan's adaptation tell the classic story clearly, in a way that should appeal to young audiences, with the assistance of Rebecca Baygents Turk's clever and colorful costumes for the Cat, the Duck, the Bird and the Wolf," the Tulsa World said in its review. "Trad Burns' lighting design includes some clever shadow play in the early scenes, and McGeehan's scenic pieces look as if they just stepped out of a classic picture book of fairy tales."
Viewers who subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account will be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance going live, as well as sign up for an email one hour prior to the live-stream through tulsaballet.org.
In addition, Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education is now offering free virtual ballet classes via Zoom for the public. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. Schedules can be found at tulsaballet.org/zoom-class-waiver.