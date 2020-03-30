Tulsa Ballet will livestream a pre-recorded performance of the ballet “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3.
The livestream, which will be shown on the ballet’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/tbtulsa), will have a second showing at noon Saturday, April 4.
This is the first time Tulsa Ballet has livestreamed one of its performances, but Managing Director Scott Black said in a video announcement released Saturday that it is hoped this will be “the first of many to come.”
“Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music,” created by resident choreographer Ma Cong, had its world premiere in March 2019. It featured a score compiled by librettist Oliver Peter Gruber from Tchaikovsky’s work, as well as original music, performed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson.
The ballet’s story deals with three crucial relationships in the life of Piotr Tchaikovsky, the composer of such classic ballet scores as “Swan Lake,” “The Sleeping Beauty” and “The Nutcracker,” and how these relationships profoundly influenced his music.
Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said it had been his dream to present a ballet about Tchaikovsky for years.
“I always felt his story had to be told, as it shapes, molds and encompasses the diversity of his music,” Angelini said. “Once you know ‘the man behind the music,’ you can actually hear his words through his melodies, whether those are words of passion or an expression of his internal struggle, or a sign that he is giving up on life and society.”
The Tulsa World’s review of the ballet said, “What this ballet does, with remarkable power and exquisite artistry, is use elements of Tchaikovsky’s life and character to tell a surprisingly universal story — one that deals with ideas of individuality and identity and the often destructive conflict between the private self and the public eye,” adding that it was “a richly nuanced work of dance theater, one that has all the spectacle expected of a ‘story ballet’ while telling an intimate tale in which much of the true drama takes place within the psyche of its title character.”