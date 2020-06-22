Ma Cong, who has been a part of Tulsa Ballet as a dancer and choreographer for two decades, will take on the job of associate artistic director of the Richmond Ballet.
A press release states that Cong will serve in this role in an adjunct capacity for the next 18 months, joining Richmond Ballet full time in 2022.
Cong’s relationship with Richmond Ballet began in 2009, when he created the ballet “Ershter Vals,” which has become something of a signature work for the company.
He has created other commissioned works for the company, which have been part of Richmond Ballet’s repertoire when the company has performed on national and international tours.
Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Stoner Winslett, who has led the company for four decades, said in the statement, “I have spent many years looking for someone to help support me in leading the Ballet, and I know that I have cast the right person in Ma.
“I believe he has the same passion for dance that I do and the same belief in its power to awaken and uplift spirits and unite our world,” Winslett said. “I look forward to welcoming his fresh ideas and energy as we go forth together to further the Richmond Ballet mission and vision.”
“This is such an exciting opportunity,” Cong said in an interview.
“It was not an easy decision because I love Tulsa and Tulsa Ballet. But it is a step I feel I should take now, as it is something new and challenging.”
Cong said he will continue working with Tulsa Ballet. He is currently working on three major projects — the children’s ballet “Jack and the Beanstalk,” a full-length ballet of “Carmen” and the company’s new version of “The Nutcracker.”
Cong began his professional dance career at the National Ballet of China in 1995. He joined Tulsa Ballet in 1999, and quickly rose to principal dancer. He has been a full-time choreographer since retiring from dancing in 2013.
Cong has created works for Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Queensland Ballet Australia and National Ballet of China and choreographed the recent Broadway production of “M. Butterfly.”