Women have been composing music for the human voice at least since the days of Hildegard of Bingen in the 1100s.
However, said Tim Sharp, only in recent years have the significant contributions women composers have made to the world of choral music received the kind of recognition they deserve.
That is the idea behind the Tulsa Chorale’s upcoming concert, which Sharp — the ensemble’s artistic director — said is a celebration of contemporary female composers.
“As this is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, it seems an appropriate time to highlight the great work women composers are doing today.”
That celebration will go beyond the concert. The chorale — which before this season was known as the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus — has partnered with the Tulsa Historical Society and ahha Tulsa to present two public panel discussions with the six composers whose works the Tulsa Chorale will perform.
The composers are Oklahoman Patti Drennan, whose “We Are the Music Makers” is one of her best-known works; Andrea Ramsey from Kansas City; Rosephanye Powell from Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Chen Yi of Kansas City; Joan Szymko from Portland, Oregon; and Jocelyn Hagen from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“These are all commercially successful composers, whose work has been published and widely performed,” said Sharp, who also serves as executive director of the American Choral Directors Association. “Several of them are able to make their living strictly from the music they write, which is a rare achievement for any composer.”
Each composer will have two works performed in the course of the concert, and most of the pieces will be performed a cappella. Some of the works will feature piano accompaniment by Joan Hatley, and Tulsa Symphony cellist Krassi Figg will perform for one of Joan Szymko’s works.
Four of the composers — Drennan, Szymko, Powell and Ramsey — will conduct their own works. Sharp will conduct the works by Yi and Hagen.
Sharp has worked with each of the featured composers in the past and said he wanted to present a sampling of voices from around the country.
“What I really appreciate about each of these women is how they bring their own personalities, histories and influences to their music,” Sharp said. “Rosephanye uses the poetry of Langston Hughes for one of her texts, while Chen Yi often uses traditional Chinese poetry as the texts for her pieces.
“That’s something I’m looking forward to discussing during the symposia — about their choices of texts and how those choices affect the way they compose the music for those texts,” he said.
Featured video