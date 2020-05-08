The Tulsa City-County Library is accepting submissions for "Together Apart," a collaborative community project to document the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa.
The library is inviting the public to share their personal experiences during this time that has affected the life of virtually every person on the planet, as a way to foster a sense of community and connection when social isolation has become a way of life.
TCCL will open an online submission portal where Tulsa County residents will be able to submit photographs, videos, artwork, essays, works of fiction and poetry documenting their experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions will be digitized and included in TCCL’s local history collections.
For more information about the Together Apart project, call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323 or visit the library’s website, www.tulsalibrary.org.