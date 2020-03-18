Most people have, at one point in their lives, collected things. It could be baseball cards or bottle caps, classic cars or ceramic pots, high-brow art or paint-by-number portraits.
It was this impulse that the Philbrook Museum of Art sought to explore with “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public.” The physical exhibit is, at the time of this writing, not open to the public, as Philbrook is one of many public venues that has temporarily closed because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
However, four of the Tulsans who contributed to the exhibit shared their stories with the Tulsa World about why they collect the things they do.
Otto Duecker’s automata
During a visit to London, Tulsa artist Otto Duecker and his wife chanced upon an odd little construction in a Covent Garden shop.
“It was the figure of Anubis (the jackel-headed deity of the afterlife in ancient Egyptian mythology) that did push-ups when you turned the handle,” Duecker said. “We thought it was one of the coolest things we had ever seen.”
The figure was the creation of Paul Spooner, one of the artists whose work is a part of Cabaret Mechanical Theatre, which specializes in the mechanized sculptures known as automata.
“We left our names and mailing address and about twice a year we would receive this mimeographed list of pieces they were putting out,” Duecker said. “We’d see something and say, ‘Oh, we have to have that,’ and after 35 years or so we’ve got about 40 or 50 of the things all over the house.”
About a half dozen of those pieces — including the Anubis doing push-ups — are currently part of Philbrook Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public.”
Duecker is an internationally known artist whose finely detailed, hyper-realist paintings range from his early larger-than-life portrait “cut-outs” (such as his painting “Violinist,” which is part of the Tulsa PAC’s permanent collection) to trompe l’oeil paintings that range from black-and-white portraits of famous people that look like snapshots taped to a wall to images that incorporate objects in ways that it is almost impossible to tell where the object ends and the painting begins.
“What appealed to me about these things was the utterly amazing craftsmanship that goes into making them,” Duecker said. “A lot of intensely serious time and effort has been expended to make something so quirky and funny.”
Duecker said he was also drawn to the level of detail in the sculptures, such as the many gears that make the automata move, and all of which are made by hand.
“It’s something I relate to because my own work has a ridiculous amount of detail to it,” he said. “One of the pieces I’ve seen is one of two goats sitting on a pipe organ. One is pumping the bellows, while the other is standing on the keyboard. When you turn the handle, there is an actual bellows inside that moves the air, and it plays a little tune.
“I see that, and think, ‘Who in the world would think to do something as crazy as that?’ ” Duecker said, laughing. “And then I think, ‘Probably someone who would paint the sort of things I paint.’ ”
The Dueckers stopped collecting automata several years ago, when the prices started to become prohibitive. But in showing off their collection to the Philbrook curators as they were looking for items for the exhibit, Duecker said they decided to see what new objects were available.
“I saw that they had this limited-edition one of a dog chasing three skeletons that are on bicycles,” Duecker said. “I got in touch with the artist by email, and he offered to make an additional one for me. Since we’ve had standard poodles all our lives, I asked if he could make the dog a standard poodle.
“So right now there is an artist sitting in a little room in England, making this wonderfully silly thing for me,” he said.
Cynthia Marcoux’s toyland
Of all the collectors represented in Philbrook’s “Tulsa Treasures” exhibit, Cynthia Marcoux was probably the easiest one for the museum’s curators to find.
“Well, I work there, for one thing,” said Marcoux, a Tulsa native and award-winning artist best known for her colored pencil drawings that combine a near-photographic clarity of detail with a slightly skewed sense of humor.
She also has been a preparator, helping to install traveling and permanent exhibits for Philbrook, among other local venues, for a number of years.
“They’ve been to my house in the past, so they had a pretty good idea of what I have,” Marcoux said.
What Marcoux has in her house is a cornucopia of amusements, from pinball machines to tiny figurines, racks of comic books and vintage dolls, jukeboxes and metal cars.
A few pieces of Marcoux’s collection — primarily toys associated with amusement parks and carnivals — were selected for the Philbrook exhibit. They are displayed under a quote attributed to her, about the fine line between “collecting” and “hoarding.”
“I must admit, I used to worry that I was becoming a hoarder,” she said, with a wry smile. “I mean, I have a basement that is totally full of stuff. But then I watched a few episodes of those TV shows about hoarders, and I felt a little better. I mean, hoarders are the type of people who accumulate anything and everything.”
Marcoux’s collection focuses mainly on toys.
“I grew up in the ’60s, and some of things I have now are exactly the same toys I had as a kid,” she said. “Maybe I’m drawn to them because I enjoyed my childhood and I’m trying to hold on to a part of it. Or it could be that I’m just more comfortable around older things than newer things.”
A lot of the items Marcoux has collected over the years she obtained for her drawings. At Philbrook, “Tulsa Treasures” includes one of Marcoux’s colored pencil drawings of a Pinocchio puppet in a box, with the actual box and puppet displayed nearby.
“Usually, I have an idea for the sort of drawing I want to do, and then it’s a matter of tracking down the sort of objects I need to make that drawing,” she said. “Of course, there are times when I come across something by chance and think, ‘That would make a great drawing.’ ”
Marcoux was part of the Philbrook team that went to pick up items for the “Tulsa Treasures” exhibit.
“That was maybe the most enjoyable part of the process because I got to see what a lot of people in Tulsa are collecting,” she said. “There are some really impressive collections of all sorts of things in this town. One thing that really impressed me was how many people made it a point to collect works by Tulsa artists.”
Chad Rodgers & Cain’s memorabilia
Chad Rodgers had attended a few concerts at Cain’s Ballroom in his younger days. But he had no real sense of the rich and varied history of what has been called “Tulsa’s Timeless Honky Tonk” until his family purchased the place in 2003.
“We really didn’t know what we were getting into,” Rodgers said. “My dad happened to see TV news reports that the Cain’s was for sale, and he decided he wanted to make sure it stayed open and stayed a truly Tulsa landmark.”
Since it opened in 1924, the dance hall at 423 N. Main St. has played host to about as broad a range of popular music acts as can be imagined. Cain’s was for many years the official home of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, whose live radio broadcasts from Cain’s helped make Western swing music a national phenomenon.
But it has also showcased everyone from Henny Youngman to Dolly Parton, including featuring such now-legendary acts when they were just starting out as Van Halen, The Police, U2, Bon Jovi and The Pretenders.
“I think Elvis Presley and Garth Brooks are probably the best known people who have never played the Cain’s,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had Tricia (Yearwood, Brooks’ wife) here but never Garth.”
When Philbrook came to see about Cain’s contributing to the “Tulsa Treasures” exhibit, Rodgers knew that one of the things they would want is what is probably the most famous act of celebrity vandalism in Tulsa music history: the section of drywall through which the late Sid Vicious put his fist during the Sex Pistols’ Tulsa stop on its ill-fated 1978 tour.
“It’s one of the things about the Cain’s that everyone seems to know about,” Rodgers said. “We had it removed to preserve it and so it could be displayed better.”
One of the things that the Rodgers family inherited when they bought Cain’s Ballroom was a kind of time capsule: boxes and boxes of black-and-white photos of bands and artists who had played Cain’s over the years. Most of the photos are signed by the performers.
“These photos used to be kind of the band’s calling card, but these days, where everything is digital, these kind of photos are almost a thing of the past,” Rodgers said.
“Tulsa Treasures” has a number of these photographs framing the Sid Vicious “hole in the wall” that give a sense of the sheer diversity of acts that stood on the Cain’s stage, from prog-rockers, such as Yes and Rush, to the Borscht-belt comedian Youngman, whose photo just happens to be next to that of punk-rock provocateurs The Cramps.
“It’s kind of fascinating at how many acts we’ve had come through here are aware of the history of the Cain’s, and they want to perform here because of that history,” Rodgers said. “And we try to keep that tradition of signing things alive, although now we have artists sign the show posters we make for their concerts.”
Venita Cooper’s sneakers
Venita Cooper’s fascination with footwear began with a pair of Nike sneakers — to be specific, the Nike Air Swoopes created in 1995 for basketball star Sheryl Swoopes.
“I’ve never been very concerned about brands — it was always about what resonated with my sense of style,” Cooper said. “There were certain silhouettes that I just thought were really interesting. It didn’t matter if they were made for men or women.”
Cooper’s interest in sneaker couture and culture led to her opening Silhouette Sneakers & Art, a curated retail store that features limited and authentic sneakers and streetwear in the Greenwood district.
It also led to examples of her personal collection of shoes being displayed as part of the Philbrook Museum of Art’s “Tulsa Treasures” exhibit.
“I was incredibly excited to be asked to be a part of this show,” Cooper said. “Philbrook is such an icon in this community, the sort of place that every artist wants their work to be shown.
“It also meant a great deal to me that Catherine Whitney (the museum’s curator of art) and Tracy Truels (director of education) came to the shop to understand the whole vibe of what we’re trying to do here,” she said.
Cooper said she selected the 30 shoes for display at Philbrook, which represent about half of her personal collection of shoes.
“My biggest concern in selecting the shoes for the exhibit was representation,” Cooper said. “I wanted to include a variety of different silhouettes, of brand-new and worn shoes, as well as shoes from the high and low ends of the market.”
Cooper said it wasn’t until recent years that she began to think about the sneakers she owned as a collection.
“When I was an educator for 10 years, I didn’t have the money to go around stockpiling shoes,” Cooper said, laughing. “The shoes I had were the ones that I really loved. And I still rotate pairs in and out — I’ll look at a certain pair, and think, ‘Yeah, I think I’m done with this one.’ ”
While her collection has some iconic shoes, such as the Adidas Stan Smith and Nike’s Air Jordans, it also includes some rare examples of the sneaker-makers art.
“The Tulsa Flag sneakers were ones I had made to be auctioned off as a fundraising event,” Cooper said. “And it was a huge hit. They were only going to make a single pair, but they ended up making a total of three pairs. And I have one of those three pairs.”
