When the curatorial staff at the Philbrook Museum of Art began preparing for an exhibit of items their fellow Tulsans collect, they figured to have a good idea of the sort of things they would find.
“We thought that the show would be all paintings and sculpture,” said Philbrook Director Scott Stulen. “But that was really because we had no idea what was out there. So this show began to evolve almost from the start because we realized that if we just kept the focus on painting and sculpture, we would have missed a lot of fascinating things.”
“A lot of fascinating things” is about as good a description as might be coined for “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public,” a new exhibit at Philbrook that features some of the myriad of things that people collect, from fine art and antique furniture to toy robots and comic books, from music memorabilia to beetle-themed jewelry.
“This is one of those shows where you can say in all honesty that there is something for everyone,” said Catherine Whitney, the museum’s chief curator and curator of American art.
Stulen said the impetus for the show was to examine the question, “Why do we collect?”
“What is that impulse that makes a person want to collect a particular thing?” he said. “Part of it is the object itself or a sense of nostalgia. But I think the most important part is the story behind the object, the meaning that it has for us.
“It’s like when you watch ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ ” Stulen said. “The stories that people have to tell about the objects they bring are a big part of the appeal, maybe even moreso than the dollar value.”
The exhibit is divided into four major sections. “Supporting Artists” features works that local collectors have purchased from living contemporary artists, such as Tulsa artist Patrick (P.S.) Gordon and Jon Eric Riis, the tapestry artist whose work was featured as the first exhibit when the 108 Contemporary gallery opened in 2013.
“Art for Art’s Sake” features collections that focus more on well-known artists or schools of art, such as Andy Warhol’s portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Mao Tse-Tung, prints by such artists as John Marin and a roll-top desk from the 17th century that occupied a place of pride within the French royal palace, among other items.
“Preserving the Past” includes everything from arrays of Pez candy dispensers and boxy wind-up robots to some of the Church Studio’s collection of hats and canes owned by legendary Tulsa musician Leon Russell, to an array of autographed photographs by artists who have performed at the Cain’s Ballroom, which surround the section of “timeless honkytonk’s” wall through which Sex Pistol member Sid Vicious put his fist during the band’s notorious Tulsa concert.
“Passion Project” highlights collectors whose seemingly idiosyncratic assemblages carry some deep personal meaning.
One table contains a collection of pins, broaches, pendants and other pieces of jewelry that have one thing in common — beetles, primarily the insect kind, although there is a tiny Volkswagen Beetle automobile among the bugs.
Rachel Keith, the museum’s deputy director, said this collection was by Tulsan Nora Buck and came about when she and her family would go to flea markets and her husband would give their two sons money with the instructions to “find a beetle for Mom.”
“Our original thought was to take the pieces out of these specimen boxes they came in, but Mrs. Buck said, ‘If you take them out of those boxes, then it isn’t my collection anymore,’ ” Keith said.
This area also includes collections from local artists that have served as sources of inspiration, methods of documentation and even works of art in themselves.
These range from Gordon’s densely packed table covered with miniature examples of famous structures, from the White House to the Eiffel Tower to the Prayer Tower at Oral Roberts University; Chris Ramsey’s “Recollection Table,” a dizzying array of tiny objects ranging from pieces of pop bottles and oddly shaped stones to baseball memorabilia and butterflies; and Tulsa Artist Fellow Joel Daniel Phillips’ collection of small glass bottles containing pencil shavings.
“Joel creates his drawings in graphite, and because they sell so quickly, he saves the pencil shavings as his way of having some memento of his work,” Whitney said. “He labels them with the name of the drawing and the date. And we’re displaying them the way he does, on these narrow little shelves.”
Featured video