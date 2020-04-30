Freddy Fri, a Tulsa community leader and motivational speaker also known as rapper Playya 1000, released an inspirational public service announcement via his website and social media channels.
In the video message, Fri is encouraging people to stay “Oklahoma Strong” despite the health risks and economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know these are challenging times, but tough times don’t last and tough people do,” he said in his message. “We are Oklahoma tough, we are Oklahoma strong and we will get through this.”
Fri, who first rose to prominence in the 1990’s with the successful hip-hop song ‘Sunday Afternoon’ has since become a ‘hip-hop motivational speaker’ helping students, educators and everyday people "win at life."
“These stress days will eventually lead us to our best days,” Fri said in the video. “So keep your head up because this too shall pass.”