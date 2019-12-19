The Tulsa Farmers’ Market, formally known as The Cherry Street Farmers Market, will move its Saturday market to the Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood for the 2020 season.
The move is a result of 15th Street, also known as Cherry Street, undergoing road construction during the summer of 2020.
The Tulsa Farmers’ Market has been hosting its Winter Markets in the Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood, which is centered around the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Admiral Boulevard, since 2012.
The Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood has in the past decade become one of the city’s more vibrant areas, with an array of engaged, locally owned businesses, from historic establishments such as Ziegler’s and Circle Cinema to new hot spots like Heirloom Brewery and Bar 473.
Other businesses in this Oklahoma Certified Cultural District include Pancho Anaya bakery, Calaveras restaurant, Fair Fellow Coffee, Whitty Books, STEMcell and Jo & June
The 2020 season for the Tulsa Farmers’ Market will open April 4 and run through Oct. 24. Hours are 7-11 a.m. Saturday.
The Winter Market operates every other Saturday through March; the next market is set from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.