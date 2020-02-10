Kyle Bell

Kyle Bell has worked as a director, director of photography and film editor for the award-winning program "Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People." Courtesy/Rolex

Native American filmmaker Kyle Bell of Tulsa has been chosen for a prestigious mentoring program that will see him working with cinema legend Spike Lee for the next two years.

Swiss watchmaker Rolex works with an international group of artists to create its annual Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative.

The program pairs "masters of their respective crafts with younger talents of great promise, allowing the experts to support and inspire the upstart creatives and to help them hone new skills for future projects," according to a press release from Rolex, which announced the program this past weekend.

In recent years, Bell has worked as a director, director of photography and film editor for the award-winning program "Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People."

During that time, he has produced a Standing Rock documentary, "Defend the Sacred," and "The Third," a short doc about Lindy Waters III, a Cherokee/Kiowa basketball player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which screened at the Circle Cinema Film Festival last summer.

Lee is the writer-director of such classics as "Do the Right Thing" and "BlackKklansman," for which he won an Academy Award in 2019.

Bell was also named a 2019 Sundance Indigenous Program Fellow.

The Rolex initiative invites mentors and young creators to correspond "for at least six weeks of the mentoring period, which takes place over two years. While there are no steadfast regulations for what the mentorship should look like, participating proteges most often take on a specific project under the watch and advice of their mentor," according to Rolex.

