Native American filmmaker Kyle Bell of Tulsa has been chosen for a prestigious mentoring program that will see him working with cinema legend Spike Lee for the next two years.
Swiss watchmaker Rolex works with an international group of artists to create its annual Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative.
The program pairs "masters of their respective crafts with younger talents of great promise, allowing the experts to support and inspire the upstart creatives and to help them hone new skills for future projects," according to a press release from Rolex, which announced the program this past weekend.
In recent years, Bell has worked as a director, director of photography and film editor for the award-winning program "Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People."
During that time, he has produced a Standing Rock documentary, "Defend the Sacred," and "The Third," a short doc about Lindy Waters III, a Cherokee/Kiowa basketball player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which screened at the Circle Cinema Film Festival last summer.
Lee is the writer-director of such classics as "Do the Right Thing" and "BlackKklansman," for which he won an Academy Award in 2019.
Bell was also named a 2019 Sundance Indigenous Program Fellow.
The Rolex initiative invites mentors and young creators to correspond "for at least six weeks of the mentoring period, which takes place over two years. While there are no steadfast regulations for what the mentorship should look like, participating proteges most often take on a specific project under the watch and advice of their mentor," according to Rolex.
Tulsan Alfre Woodard has a new movie out. See the list of other famous Oklahomans
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard (center), who has starred on TV and in movies, was born in Tulsa. You can hear her as the voice of Sarabi in Disney's "The Lion King," now in theaters.
Tulsa World file
Brad Pitt
Actor Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee. His latest film, Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," opens in theaters Friday, July 26.
Joel Ryan/Invision via AP
Bill Hader
Actor, comedian and writer Bill Hader was born in Tulsa. His HBO show, "Barry," is now in its third season and has won multiple Emmy Awards.
Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Vince Gill
Country music star Vince Gill was born in Norman. Gill is set to perform Aug. 17 at the River Spirit Casino Resort.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Larry Clark
U.S. photographer and file director Larry Clark is best known for his film "Kids" and his photography book "Tulsa." He was born in Tulsa. The "Larry Clark: Tulsa" exhibit is on display now through Nov. 10 at Philbrook Downtown, 116 E. Reconciliation Way.
Lionel Cironneau/AP file
Clu Gulager
Clu Gulager, an actor in "The Last Picture Show" and who also appears in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," was born in Holdenville.
Chuck Foxen/Circle Cinema
Ron Howard
Ron Howard, who has won Oscars as a director and starred in "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days," was born in Duncan.
Evan Agostini/Invision via AP
Dr. Phil
Phil McGraw was born in Vinita and played football at the University of Tulsa.
Craig Mathew/Sesame Workshop via AP
Photo by
Blake Shelton
Country music star Blake Shelton was born in Ada.
Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett, who plays in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, was born in Tulsa.
Tulsa World file
Paul Harvey
Longtime radio host Paul Harvey was born in Tulsa.
Lawrence Jackson/Associated Press
Jennifer Jones
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Jones was born in Tulsa.
Tulsa World file
Carl Albert
Carl Albert, the 46th Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1971 to 1977, was born in McAlester. Here, he is with future President Gerald Ford in 1973.
AP file
Toby Keith
Country music star Toby Keith was born in Clinton.
Kevin Pyle/for the Tulsa World
Gary Condit
Former politician Gary Condit, who gained national attention during the disappearance of intern Chandra Levy in 2001, was born in Salina.
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
Ralph Ellison
Novelist, literary critic and scholar Ralph Ellison, best known for his novel “Invisible Man,” was born in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoman file
Cornel West
Professor, author and social activist Cornel West (center) was born in Tulsa.
Bill Haber/Associated Press
Anita Hill
Anita Hill, a lawyer and the first tenured black professor at the University of Oklahoma's Law School, was born in the rural town of Lone Tree. She gained national attention during her testimony during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks
Country music singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo album artist in America, was born in Tulsa.
Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
John Hope Franklin
American historian and author John Hope Franklin was born in Rentiesville.
Tulsa World file
John W. Hinckley Jr.
John W. Hinckley Jr. tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981. He was born in Ardmore.
Evan Vucci/Associated Press
Hanson
Taylor (left), Zac and Isaac Hanson, the brothers behind the band Hanson, were born in Tulsa.
Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World file
JJ Cale
Singer-songwriter JJ Cale, one of the originators of the Tulsa Sound who worked with Eric Clapton and Lynyrd Skynyrd, was born in Oklahoma City.
Tulsa World file
Tim Blake Nelson
Actor, writer and director Tim Blake Nelson was born in Tulsa.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
James Garner
Actor James Garner, wisecracking star of TV's "Maverick" who went on to a long career on the small and big screens, was born in Norman.
Lennox McLendon/AP file
Johnny Bench
Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, considered by many as one of the greatest catchers in the game, was born in Oklahoma City.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
Stephen Hillenburg
Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, was born in Lawton.
Charles Sykes/Invision via AP
Leon Russell
Singer-songwriter Leon Russell was born in Lawton.
Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World file
Jim Thorpe
Jim Thorpe is considered one of the best athletes of modern sports. He won Olympic gold medals in 1912 but was later stripped of them for violating amateur eligibility rules. He was born near current-day Prague.
Chris Gardner/Associated Press
Blake Edwards
Blake Edwards, director and writer known for "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "10" and the "Pink Panther" farces, was born in Tulsa.
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Oral Roberts
Evangelist Oral Roberts was born near Ada.
Tulsa World file
Matt Holliday
Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was born in Stillwater.
Jeff Roberson/AP file
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, was born in Oklahoma City.
Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
Rue McClanahan
Actress Rue McClanahan, made famous while starring on the "Golden Girls" sitcom, was born in Healdton.
Amy Sussman/AP file
Tony Randall
Actor Tony Randall, best known as Felix Unger of the 1970s television sitcom "The Odd Couple'' with Jack Klugman, was born in Tulsa.
Ron Frehm/AP file
Will Rogers
Will Rogers, humorist, columnist and actor, was born in Oologah.
AP file
James Marsden
Actor James Marsden, a former Versace model, was born in Stillwater.
Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP
Kristin Chenoweth
Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth, who has starred on TV, film and theater, was born in Broken Arrow.
Chris Pizzello/AP file
Chuck Norris
Action star and martial artist Chuck Norris was born in Ryan. But some say
he wasn't just born . He was unleashed.
Tony Gutierrez/AP file
Sam Walton
Sam Walton (left), who founded Walmart and Sam's Club, was born in Kingfisher.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP file
Wanda Jackson
Singer-songwriter Wanda Jackson, considered the Queen of Rockabilly, was born in Maud.
Tulsa World file
Wilma Mankiller
Wilma Mankiller was the first woman chief of the Cherokee Nation. She was born in Tahlequah.
Tulsa World file
Woody Guthrie
Singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, considered the dean of American folk artists, was born in Okemah.
Tulsa World file
Bill Goldberg
Bill Goldberg, a famous wrestler who played football at the University of Georgia before getting into acting, was born in Tulsa.
Tulsa World file
Olivia Munn
Actress Olivia Munn was born in Oklahoma City.
AP file
Blake Griffin
Detroit Pistons' player Blake Griffin, who starred at OU and formerly played with the Los Angeles Clippers, was born in Oklahoma City.
Tulsa World file
Reba McEntire
Actress and country music star Reba McEntire was born in McAlester.
Chris Pizzello/AP file
Carrie Underwood
Country music star Carrie Underwood was born in Muskogee.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Clarence Nash
Clarence Nash, who provided the voice of Disney character Donald Duck for 50 years, was born in Watonga.
Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World file
Buddy Ryan
Former NFL head coach Buddy Ryan was born in Frederick.
Duane Burleson/AP file
Chester Gould
Cartoonist Chester Gould, best known as the creator of the Dick Tracy comic strip, was born in Pawnee.
Tulsa World file
S.E. Hinton
S.E. Hinton, the best-selling author of "The Outsiders" and other books, was born in Tulsa. Here she is with actor Rob Lowe, who starred in the movie version of her book, which was filmed in Tulsa.
John Clanton/Tulsa World file
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn was born in Tulsa.
Tulsa World file
Lee Roy Selmon
NFL Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon, who was a star at OU, was born in Eufaula.
Tulsa World file
Patti Page
Singer Patti Page was born in Claremore.
Tulsa World file
Steve Largent
NFL Hall of Famer Steve Largent, who played at the University of Tulsa, was born in Tulsa.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Michael Smith
918-581-8479
michael.smith@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @michaelsmithTW