As the coronavirus pandemic is shaping up to be a truly historic event, the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum is asking Tulsans to help document this history as it happens.
The Historical Society will be creating a collection of artifacts, photographs and personal insights related to daily life in the Tulsa area during the COVID-19 pandemic to help future Tulsans understand a moment in time and the common and unique experiences shared.
“The importance of some moments isn’t realized until long after they pass," said Maggie Brown, director of exhibits for the museum. "Others are obvious as they happen. It is clear that we are living in a time that will capture the interest of future generations.”
To take part in this project, contributors are asked to complete a survey that includes such basic information as name, age and location, as well as optional open-ended questions such as, “How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you, your family or your community?”
There is an option to upload a photograph to be added to the museum’s collection and information for donating objects.
“We can already anticipate utilizing the information and artifacts collected in a future exhibit that helps illustrate the daily lives of Tulsans during the COVID pandemic," Brown said. "This is an opportunity for Tulsans to help contribute to the historical record of the future."
To take part: tulsahistory.org/yourstory.
