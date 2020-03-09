On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa’s Arts District will once again be home to Tulsa IrishFest, a family-friendly festival celebrating Irish music, culture and food. The 2020 event is scheduled 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.
A news release said more than 10,000 people attended Tulsa IrishFest last year.
Tulsa IrishFest focuses on music, culture and art in the Celtic tradition. It offers a family-friendly alternative for celebrating the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day.
“Tulsans have always loved getting out and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day,” festival organizer Don Burdick said in the release. “Our festival will complement the other celebrations around town with an event centered around authentic Celtic music. This is a place where you can bring your children, and because of the generosity of our Oklahoma Oil Patch sponsors, attendance is completely free.”.
The event will feature live performances from Kansas City’s Ashely Davis, Scotland’s Skerryvore and Nova Scotia’s Cassie & Maggie, plus special performances from the Goode Academy of Irish Dance. The festival will also include food trucks, vendors, a kids’ zone with traditional Irish games and other free fun.
For more information, go to the Tulsa IrishFest Facebook page, www.TulsaIrishFest.org or www.GuthrieGreen.com. You can also email Don.Burdick@cox.net.