Tulsa musician Harry Williams, a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, recently was presented a Congressional citation for his service to music and his country.
The presentation, authorized by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, was made June 23.
Williams, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was for many years the drummer for the Flash Terry Band, but his skills were also put to use by such artists as Bo Diddley, Ike and Tina Turner, Muddy Waters, Bobby Bland, Dr. John, D.C. Minner, Hubert Sumlin and James Peterson.
“Music has allowed me to meet and actually play with some of the greatest,” Williams said in a 2017 interview with the Tulsa World. “It allowed me to see the world, too. I’ve been everywhere. We’ve played in Japan, Australia, all over Europe. Blues, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, you name it. Whatever was needed. That’s how you make a living. You play it all.”