Genevieve Sly Crane thought the phone call, that she had won one of the most prestigious literary awards in the country, was a prank.
“I remember asking if this was one of those calls where they tell you you’ve won a free cruise,” Crane said, laughing. “It really didn’t become real until I got the W-9 form in the mail.”
Crane is one of 10 writers chosen for the 2020 Whiting Awards, which have been presented annually since 1985 to up-and-coming writers of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama.
Crane, whose first novel, “Sorority,” was published in 2018, was one of three novelists selected for the 2020 awards, which includes a $50,000 cash prize.
“Sorority” centers around the death of a new pledge to a sorority house of an unnamed East Coast college, the sort of place where the “dress code in the sisterhood manual is longer than the two-paragraph page on how to report hazing.”
Crane’s book, however, is not the story of a crime but an intimate and unflinching look at how the consequences of this tragedy affects the lives of the rest of the young women in the house, during their college years and beyond.
The Whiting Award selection committee praised Crane for her “clear-eyed, razor-sharp sentences” that present “a chorus of intimate voices whose slippery descent into emotional violence is as harrowing as it is moving to watch.”
“Her book is an unflinching examination of the kinds of cruelty women perpetrate against one another and against themselves, as well as a measure of how capacious their selves can be, no matter how small the world wants to make them,” the committee stated. “She finds literary power in places where no one else is looking for it.”
Crane is a 2006 graduate of Jenks High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s in creative writing and literature from New York’s Stony Brook University, where she is a member of the faculty.
Crane said the Whiting Award “basically guarantees I can afford child care this fall, when I was planning to take a semester off to finish my next book, so the timing of this couldn’t be better.”
One thing Crane does not plan to do is leave her position at Stony Brook behind.
“I enjoy teaching,” she said. “I need to talk with other people about fiction and how it works.”
Her second novel deals with a woman who, every two years, completely abandons her life and re-creates herself in another location.
“She has a set date for this abandonment, regardless of how good or how bad her present situation may be,” Crane said. “The book is in four parts that cover four of her ‘lives,’ and she ends up in prison, completely without remorse about the things she’s done.
“The challenge for me is trying to make a person who lacks any trace of traditional morality likeable,” she said.
Crane said the idea for the novel, which has the tentative title of “How to Quit,” during a train journey to meet with her literary agent.
“I have a great life,” said Crane, who recently gave birth to her first child. “But I have had this thought about what would happen if I could just go — leave everything behind and just go.
“The older one gets, the more opportunities narrow, and the life one has can be hard to let go of,” she said. “I wanted to see how those fantasies might play out.”
The desire to run away and start over is the true American Dream — many of our country’s greatest works of literature, from “Moby Dick” to “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” to “The Great Gatsby,” all deal with people seeking some sort of escape from quotidian life — and something that takes on a greater resonance during the current coronavirus pandemic, when most Americans have been “sheltering in place” for weeks.
Crane said she had begun working on her novel months before COVID-19 became a worldwide problem.
“There have been a lot of calls for action from artists, that we need to deal with this crisis through art,” Crane said. “I understand that, but I really have no desire to write about this phenomenon while I’m living through it.
“What I really worry about is my son,” she said. “I worry that he may be part of a whole generation that’s defined by this pandemic — they may become known as ‘the COVID generation,’ whose childhood was full of face masks and Plexiglas face shields. That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot.”
