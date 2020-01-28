Zach Lewis grew up a child of successful parents — his father, C.S. “Budge” Lewis III, a partner with Tulsa law firm Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen, Orbison & Lewis, his mother, Mary Anne Lewis, a local psychologist.
The Tulsa native grew up thinking he’d probably go into the family business of the law, seeing himself as “probably a chip off the old block,” even when the 1995 Holland Hall graduate was encouraged to think outside the block by the school’s former band director, Bill Brown.
“He was very much a mentor to me, and I never forget my senior year that he said to me, ‘I hope you keep doing this because you could do this for a living,’ ” said Lewis, who was playing drums in the jazz band at school.
“And I thought, ‘OK, this is fun, but I need to get a real job.’
“Still, it was still a window for my thinking, even though I was really thinking I’m going to college and then law school because my father is a lawyer, and he loves his work and telling his war stories about good vs. evil. I thought it sounded great.”
But that window into his creative side remained open for years, even as Lewis graduated Dartmouth and the University of Michigan Law School before taking a job with a San Francisco law firm.
He was being pulled most strongly by memories of his time spent on stage in Holland Hall theatrical productions. It still called to him.
“I really gave an effort through my third year (at the law firm), but I started secretly taking acting classes and didn’t tell anyone, and it was the most fun I would have every week,” Lewis said.
“And I’d think, ‘Maybe I should pursue this, while I still don’t have children or a mortgage or anything.’ So I did it.”
His Hollywood career is the story of a young man who decided to try acting more than a decade ago, and who then decided to add screenplays to his resume, and who wrote a movie that was just nominated for an Academy Award.
“Oh yes, after 15 years here, I’m now an overnight success,” Lewis joked.
It is a considerable success: Lewis will always be able to say he was a writer (one of four credited) on the first original animated movie for Netflix.
The movie is “Klaus,” a hand-drawn Santa Claus origin story different than any that have come before. It’s so original that it’s been a favorite on the streaming service, and it has a 93% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Beautiful hand-drawn animation and a humorous, heartwarming narrative make ‘Klaus’ an instant candidate for holiday classic status,” the rating service said of the movie.
While Lewis isn’t nominated for an award, “Klaus” is up for an Oscar at the Sunday, Feb. 9, awards in the category of best animated film alongside, among others, “Toy Story 4” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
This past weekend, “Klaus” won seven awards at the animated-movie honors the Annie Awards, including best animated feature film over those films, as well as “Frozen 2.”
The story that centers around an inept postman (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) on an icy island who encounters a mysterious carpenter/toy maker in the woods (J.K. Simmons) originated with the film’s Oscar-nominated director-producer, Sergio Pablos, a longtime animator known for his time with Disney, as well as for being one of the co-creators of “Despicable Me.”
“Sergio had already been working on this for a couple of years when we were referred to him by a mutual acquaintance,” Lewis said, despite the fact that he and his writing partner, Jim Mahoney, had largely worked on creating raunchy-comedy short films in the Seth Rogen vein.
“He asked us to send some samples, and we had these comedies and also this family-friendly animation (script), and a couple days later, we hear back: ‘I think you guys are perfect for this,’ ” Lewis said of Pablos.
Their script, full of the humor and heart of “Klaus,” was written a couple of years ago, prior to the film being animated, so it made for a night of great anticipation at the movie’s premiere just ahead of its Nov. 15 debut on Netflix.
“We were so excited to see it fully animated, and I got to invite my parents and had my 4-year-old with us, who’s as old as our work on the project was, and he’s watched it at home over and over again,” Lewis said.
His family includes an infant son with his wife, Stephanie Jackson, a fellow Holland Hall grad (1998) who came to Hollywood and became an actor-writer-producer herself.
“Being in the business too, she makes it easier during the harder times and even better when the successes come, and I couldn’t imagine doing this without her,” Lewis said.
Lately, it’s been all successes, and Lewis and his writing partner already have another script in post-production for Netflix: It’s another family-friendly film, co-produced by WWE, with a fantasy element as a boy discovers he might have the powers to become a professional wrestler.
“It’s been so much fun to hear from everyone who has seen ‘Klaus,’ and with it all happening over the holidays, it’s made that time even more exciting,” Lewis said.
“When it came out Nov. 15, so many watched it that night. I texted Jim, ‘I don’t know if you’re having the same night I am, but this is awesome!’ So many people told us how much they enjoyed it, and it was so cool being a part of something that actually entertained people.”
Another crescendo of excitement and congratulations came Jan. 13 with the Oscar nominations being announced.
“It was through my mom that I found out, with a 5:45 a.m. text from her saying ‘OMG’ and I saw it, and then there was a cascade of messages,” Lewis said.
“I looked at my wife sleeping and wondered if I should wake her up. Of course, I woke her up! It was a shock, and it was an amazing day.”
Featured video