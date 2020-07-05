The late Wayman Tisdale inspired thousands of young people, first as a star on the basketball court, then as an award-winning jazz bassist and composer.
However, only one person can say that the one-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA star literally got them started on a career in music. But that’s because not many people had Tisdale for an uncle.
“When I was about 14, I was starting to get into a bit of trouble,” said Natalie Lauren, whose album “Handle with Care,” will debut July 17. “And one of the things that Wayman did to help me was give me a Boss DR-5 drum machine, and pretty much from that moment, I started spending all my free time making music.
“I would go over to his studio and hang out,” Lauren said. “And there would be all these artists and musicians coming in, and I would get to watch and hear them work. It was really one of my most formative experiences.”
Lauren has been working as a professional musician for the past decade, sometimes under the name Suzy Rock, releasing four EPs of her original music, as well as collaborating as a songwriter and performer with such artists as Iggy Azalea, Lecrae, Tedashii, KB and Keke Palmer.
For much of that time, Lauren was based in Atlanta, but moved back to Tulsa earlier this year to help take care of her parents, right around the time much of the country shut down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It turned out to be an amazing time, just to be around my family and to be there for them,” Lauren said. “I realized that there was nothing really holding me to Atlanta, and that Tulsa was becoming more of a progressive city.
“I’m a native Tulsan, and this has always been a place of rich musical history,” she said. “That’s my own foundation as a person and as a musician, and I want to contribute what I can to that history, the way it has contributed to who I am today.”
Lauren released a single from the album, “Back to Love,” on June 19, or Juneteenth, the day when slavery was officially ended in the United States.
“The idea for the song came to me about a month ago,” Lauren said. “It’s really a plea that we never forget about love as we are fighting against injustice. To me, justice is a part of love, just as loving your neighbor is an act of justice.
“By saying, ‘Back to Love,’ I’m saying remember those moments that have made us happy — don’t lose hope by thinking the world is all bad,” she said.
“I want the song to give people a sense of hope and to fight for those times to be a reality again. One thing about the Black community, we are people who thrive and survive, and we need to use those tools to get through these times.”
It’s a theme that Lauren expands on with the rest of the songs on “Handle with Care.”
“These songs are all things I need to say to myself,” Lauren said. “Life is hard for everyone now, and we want to go out and change the world, but maybe we don’t have the capacity to do that on our own.
“We need to be gentle and compassionate with ourselves, to handle ourselves with care,” she said. “It gets back to love — everything we do, from sharing happy times with our family to fighting for justice, has to be rooted in love.”
“Handle with Care” will become available on all major streaming services July 17.
FEATURED VIDEO