Tulsa Opera has cancelled its season-opening production of "Rigoletto," which was set for Oct. 9 at the Tulsa PAC, but the company is not giving up entirely on presenting Verdi's classic tragedy at an alternative location.
Artistic director Tobias Picker and general director Ken McConnell issued a joint statement Wednesday about the decision, citing "continued uncertainty surrounding the global health crisis."
“While we all experience the day-to-day challenges of life during the pandemic, one of the key, behind-the-scenes challenges for arts organizations has been the difficulty—even impossibility—of advance planning amidst all of the uncertainty," the joint statement said. "This hits the opera world especially hard, given the logistical complexity involved in staging a full production."
However, Picker and McConnell said Tulsa Opera is working on the prospect of presenting a new, semi-staged, socially distanced production of "Rigoletto" at an outdoor venue on Oct. 9.
Should conditions and city regulations allow, the outdoor production of "Rigoletto" will feature the originally announced cast, led by Oklahoma native Sarah Coburn as Gilda.
Should the outdoor "Rigoletto" take place, it will be the second time a Verdi opera was staged outdoors in Tulsa. In 1933, University of Tulsa music professor Albert Lukken organized a massive production of "Aida" that was held in the university's football field, then called Skelly Stadium.
Mr. McConnell and Mr. Picker said in the statement, "We are optimistic that we will be able to present a semi-staged 'Rigoletto' outdoors this October and return to the (PAC) for the remainder of the season."
They added that they were hopeful that "the arts will be again be in full bloom" in two years, when the company will celebrate its 75th anniversary and mark to opening of its new performance space, the Laven Sowell Theater.
The company also chose to present Picker's opera "Emmeline" as the final production of Tulsa Opera's 2020–21 season, with performances April 30 and May 2, 2021, at the Tulsa PAC.
Originally, the company had planned to present Picker's latest opera, an adaptation of Oliver Sacks' book "Awakenings," which was to have its world premiere June 7 by St. Louis Opera. That production has been postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak. "Awakenings" will be presented by Tulsa Opera at a later date.
Tulsa Opera's third production, the company premiere of Gluck’s "Orfeo ed Euridice" is scheduled to be presented Feb. 6, 2021 at the Tulsa PAC.
For more: tulsaopera.com.