“Awakenings,” a new opera by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker based on the best-selling book by Oliver Sacks and directed by Tulsa native James Robinson, will be part of Tulsa Opera’s 73rd season.
The season will also feature the company’s first production of “Orfeo ed Euridice” by Christoph Glück in a semistaged production that will be directed and choreographed by acclaimed dancers Daniel Hay-Gordon and Eleanor Perry, as well as Verdi’s grand tragedy “Rigoletto.”
“The best kind of season is one that is as stimulating for the performers and creative team as it is for the audiences, and that is exactly the type of season we have ahead of us in 2020–21,” Picker said. “We have some of the most important artists of our time joining us as we probe — in just three works — much of the history of the art form.”
Glück’s opera, with its mythological story and original use of a castrati for the male lead, hearkens back to opera’s earliest days, while Verdi’s drama of the court jester Rigoletto trying to protect his daughter from his licentious employer is one of the cornerstones of 19th century opera.
Picker’s “Awakenings” is about as contemporary as an opera can be. The opera will have its world premiere in June 2020 at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which is co-producing the work with Tulsa Opera.
“I am especially excited about the Tulsa Opera and Oklahoma premiere of Glück’s wildly popular version of the Orpheus myth,” Picker said, “and I am also honored that my own latest opera, ‘Awakenings,’ is included in the season as part of that history.”
The season opens Oct. 9 and 11 with “Rigoletto,” which was last performed during Tulsa Opera’s 2009-2010 season.
Soprano and Oklahoma native Sarah Coburn will return to Tulsa Opera to sing the role of Gilda, the jester Rigoletto’s beautiful daughter, in a production by Tomer Zvulun, artistic director of Atlanta Opera. Ellen Jackson, currently an artist-in-residence at the Atlanta Opera Studio, will direct the Tulsa performances, and conductor Steven White will make his Tulsa Opera debut leading the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.
Glück’s “Orfeo ed Euridice,” based on the mythological story of Orpheus’ attempt to rescue his wife from the realm of the dead, will have one performance Feb. 6, 2021.
When the opera premiered in 1762, the lead male role was written to be sung a castrati. When the opera was performed in France a decade later, Glück revised the opera so that the male lead could be sung by a countertenor.
Tulsa Opera’s production will star Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, winner of the 2017 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions Grand Finals. The Grammy Award-winning singer will be the first countertenor to perform with Tulsa Opera. Soprano Lauren Snouffer will make her company debut as Euridice.
London-based dancers Daniel Hay-Gordon and Eleanor Perry, both making their Tulsa Opera debuts, will direct, choreograph and perform in this production. Hay-Gordon has appeared as a dancer with Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch in Germany, the English National Ballet, Rambert Dance Company and The Royal Ballet. Also making his company debut is conductor and composer Peter Ash.
Picker’s “Awakenings” will close out the season with performances April 30 and May 2, 2021.
The opera, which has a libretto by Aryeh Lev Stollman, himself a neuroradiologist, is based on Sacks’ 1973 book that details his efforts to help revive patients of encephalitis lethargica, or “sleeping sickness,” through an innovative drug treatment. Sacks began to “awaken” these patients — men and women who had never stopped thinking or feeling— to bring them, if only temporarily, back to an active and engaged life.
Tulsa native James Robinson will make his company debut as stage director following his highly successful production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Metropolitan Opera earlier this season.
The cast includes Richard Tucker Award-winning tenor Paul Groves as Leonard, a patient awakened from an immobile state; opera legend Frederica von Stade as his mother and acclaimed soprano Mary Dunleavy as Rose.
Jarrett Logan Porter, who appeared in this season’s production of “Carmen” and will sing a major role in the upcoming production of Picker’s “Emmeline,” will sing the role of Oliver Sacks. Roberto Kalb, resident conductor and Head of Music at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, returns to conduct the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.
General director Ken McConnell said, “We are very much looking forward to the coming season, which includes operas spanning nearly three centuries. From an 18th-century adaptation of opera’s oldest tale, to Verdi’s first masterpiece, to a brand-new opera by Tulsa Opera’s Artistic Director Tobias Picker, there is truly something for everyone. We hope that through this variety of programming and the formidable talents of our guest artists, we are able to strengthen even further the community’s great love for opera.”
All performances will be held in the Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa PAC. For ticket information: 918-587-4811, tulsaopera.com.